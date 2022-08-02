Read on www.laconiadailysun.com
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
laconiadailysun.com
Charity raffle winner claims new ride
LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Amidst Maine housing crunch, Auburn and Lewiston markets on the verge of a boom
Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque says a new downtown development is just the start of a cycle of rapid development that includes more market-rate housing. "This is just a warm-up," Levesque said, referencing the recently-announced development that includes apartments and a brewery. "August is going to sizzle in Auburn,” he said.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
Amazon eyes Scarborough as site for warehouse
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The town of Scarborough could possibly be the next home for a global retail and shipping giant. According to the executive director of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Amazon has inquired about potentially building a warehouse in the town. "We have gotten some inquiries from...
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
WMTW
Which Maine governor spent more on public education, Janet Mills or Paul LePage?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Governor Janet Mills considers fully funding Maine's Pre-K through 12th grade public schools one of her top achievements in office, but her Republican opponent and predecessor, says he did so first. Who is correct?. In March, following her visit to South Portland elementary school,...
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
lcnme.com
Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver
One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue...
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
WMTW
Thousands of Maine military veterans could be eligible for care due to burn pits exposure
SACO, Maine — In early 2001, at 18 years old, Marshall Archer enlisted in the Marines, and in 2003, when the U.S. invaded Iraq, he deployed there for two years. "My focus was on the mission, not garbage," Archer said in an interview at his home in Saco on Wednesday. "We didn't have our local garbage trucks coming. It was dump it and burn it."
Crews respond to fire at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department responded to a report of an all-hands woods fire at Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Approximately 2 acres burned along the edge of the woods, according to Portland Fire Marshal Jason Grant. Firefighters have reportedly contained and extinguished the...
amjamboafrica.com
“Never again,” say Banyamulenge
The Mahoro Peace Association will hold a peaceful protest August 5 to demand that the Congolese government and the international community intervene and stop the recent escalation of the ethnic cleansing and uprooting of the Banyamulenge taking place in DR Congo. The protest will begin in Monument Square in Portland at 11:00 a.m. and proceed to the offices of Senator Collins and Congresswoman Pingree. Maine is home to more than 300 Banyamulenge who have resettled here. The Banyamulenge are a minority tribe in DR Congo and Genocide Watch considers them the situation a ‘genocide emergency.’
Maine Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter, Seriously Hurt After Collision With Dump Truck
According to WGME 13, Wednesday afternoon crash has left a Maine mom and her toddler-aged daughter in serious condition. The news station reports that the crash happened just before 4:30 on Route 113 in the Maine town of Standish. Officials tell reporters that a Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old woman...
WMTW
High heat and humidity in full force on Thursday in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — We have had a little break from the high heat and humidity over the last couple of days in Maine, but it will all come raging back on Thursday. Heat advisories are posted for areas inland where the heat index could climb above 95 to 100 degrees. The advisory is from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Hot temperatures like that could cause heat illnesses.
Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough, Maine Collision
A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car on Route 114 in Scarborough. Scarborough police say the car was making a left-hand turn into the Nonesuch River Golf Course at around 9:15 a.m. when it collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, died...
32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash
One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
Police find missing Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say. At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, the girl was found safe 1 mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
