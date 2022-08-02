The Mahoro Peace Association will hold a peaceful protest August 5 to demand that the Congolese government and the international community intervene and stop the recent escalation of the ethnic cleansing and uprooting of the Banyamulenge taking place in DR Congo. The protest will begin in Monument Square in Portland at 11:00 a.m. and proceed to the offices of Senator Collins and Congresswoman Pingree. Maine is home to more than 300 Banyamulenge who have resettled here. The Banyamulenge are a minority tribe in DR Congo and Genocide Watch considers them the situation a ‘genocide emergency.’

