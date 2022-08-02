ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
laconiadailysun.com

Charity raffle winner claims new ride

LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
LACONIA, NH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Amidst Maine housing crunch, Auburn and Lewiston markets on the verge of a boom

Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque says a new downtown development is just the start of a cycle of rapid development that includes more market-rate housing. "This is just a warm-up," Levesque said, referencing the recently-announced development that includes apartments and a brewery. "August is going to sizzle in Auburn,” he said.
AUBURN, ME
B98.5

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Amazon eyes Scarborough as site for warehouse

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The town of Scarborough could possibly be the next home for a global retail and shipping giant. According to the executive director of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Amazon has inquired about potentially building a warehouse in the town. "We have gotten some inquiries from...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
lcnme.com

Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver

One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue...
BREMEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to fire at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department responded to a report of an all-hands woods fire at Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Approximately 2 acres burned along the edge of the woods, according to Portland Fire Marshal Jason Grant. Firefighters have reportedly contained and extinguished the...
PORTLAND, ME
amjamboafrica.com

“Never again,” say Banyamulenge

The Mahoro Peace Association will hold a peaceful protest August 5 to demand that the Congolese government and the international community intervene and stop the recent escalation of the ethnic cleansing and uprooting of the Banyamulenge taking place in DR Congo. The protest will begin in Monument Square in Portland at 11:00 a.m. and proceed to the offices of Senator Collins and Congresswoman Pingree. Maine is home to more than 300 Banyamulenge who have resettled here. The Banyamulenge are a minority tribe in DR Congo and Genocide Watch considers them the situation a ‘genocide emergency.’
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

High heat and humidity in full force on Thursday in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — We have had a little break from the high heat and humidity over the last couple of days in Maine, but it will all come raging back on Thursday. Heat advisories are posted for areas inland where the heat index could climb above 95 to 100 degrees. The advisory is from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Hot temperatures like that could cause heat illnesses.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash

One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police find missing Livermore Falls teen

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say. At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, the girl was found safe 1 mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME

