Brian L. Corbin Sr., 50
LACONIA — Brian Lee Corbin Sr., 50, husband of Lisa Catherine (Pelletier) Corbin, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at a Concord hospice facility, following a year-long courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 8, 1972 in Caribou, Maine, the son of Irvan Taggett and Gail Corbin....
Ronan P. Houle, 94
LACONIA — Ronan P. (Hickey) Houle, 94, was called safely home and passed peacefully into Eternal Life on Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving daughter Ronan and her son-in-law Ron at The Arbors of Bedford after a long battle with dementia. She was born January 14, 1928,...
William M. Ricketts, 67
HOPKINTON — William M. Ricketts, 67, a resident of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord on Sunday, July 17, 2022. William was born in Franklin on August 27, 1954, the son of Arthur L. and June E. (Downing) Ricketts. Bill attended Winnisquam Regional...
After a century anchoring Mammoth Road, Still’s Tractor and Nursery continues to evolve
MANCHESTER, NH – For more than 100 years Still’s Tractor and Nursery has anchored the intersection of Mammoth and Candia roads. Generations of Manchester farmers, gardeners, landscapers. and residents were regular customers. In 1879, when Charles P. Still arrived in Manchester to work on the farm of Aaron...
Goodhue Boat Company – Lake Winnipesaukee, Ossipee Lake and Lake Sunapee
Goodhue Boat Company, originally known as Goodhue & Hawkins Navy Yard on Sewall Road in Wolfeboro, is the oldest marina on Lake Winnipsaukee. The marina was established in 1903 by Nathaniel Goodhue and Chester Hawkins, and was known for making wooden boats, steamers and launches. Nathaniel H. Goodhue passed away in 1932, and five years later his nephew, Nathaniel W. Goodhue bought into the business. The Navy Yard was sold in 1972 to Peter Brown of Brookfield, who four years later in 1976, sold it to Earl Smith, Charles Smith and Richard Kourian. The new owners, keeping the name Goodhue and Hawkins Navy Yard expanded the marina’s product line of boats to include Donzi, Proline, Chrysler, Glastron, Marathon, Charger, Crestliner, and SmokerCraft. They also added the well-known and popular personal watercraft, the SeaDoo.
Video: Two young moose swim in Moultonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — VIDEO:Two young moose kept cool by going for a swim in Lake Winnipesaukee. A moose calf plays in the water near the New Hampshire-Maine border. A moose trots down the road in Pinkham Notch. A mother and baby moose were spotted together in Lancaster.
Charity raffle winner claims new ride
LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
Laconia library presents 'Wildlife Encounter' on Aug. 10
LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library for Wednesday Specials: Wildlife Encounters on August 10 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The last Wednesday Special is sure to be extra exciting... this week there will be a visit from Wildlife Encounters and several of their animal ambassadors. You never know what kind of amazing animals you might get to meet. Participants will meet at the Laconia Community Center. Program is for newborns to age 12.
NH Chronicle: Feeding famished beachgoers
Friday, August 12th — Tonight, from famous fried chicken to fresh seafood right off the boat, Audrey Cox takes you to two restaurants off the beach's beaten path that have been serving up crowds for decades. Plus, during the pandemic Bob Seaman, in his late 80's, decided to get...
Groundbreaking held for new exit 4A off I-93 in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A groundbreaking that many thought might never happen was held Tuesday in Londonderry. State, federal and local officials gathered to celebrate the construction of a new exit off of Interstate 93. There are still some environmental permits that have to be approved, according to the contractor, but officials said the new exit 4A will prove to be an economic engine for the area.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 95 service calls from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday. Four people were arrested.
Chief Parent set to retire after 33 years with MFD
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen accepted with regret the upcoming retirement of Manchester Fire Department Chief Andre “Andy” Parent. Parent has been a firefighter for nearly 36 years, with 33 of those years coming in Manchester following a short stint...
New Hampshire residents try to beat heat as records fall
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire residents sought out pools and splash pads Thursday as record-high heat moved in. Manchester (99) broke a record set decades ago. Portsmouth (94) and Concord (98) also hit new record temperatures for Aug. 4, while Nashua (97) tied theirs. Rochester, meanwhile, reached 100 degrees for first time in 11 years.
Homeowner burned in garage fire in Bartlett
BARTLETT, N.H. — A homeowner was burned trying to extinguish a fire on his property in Bartlett on Wednesday. The fire broke out at a garage on Route 302 just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Bartlett fire chief said about 40 firefighters from six towns helped put out the...
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Donka Facciolo of Laconia
Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers and Lakes Region Community Services features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region. The columns will share their life journeys, struggles, triumphs, and aspirations. They think readers will find that their goals and dreams are not so different from their own.
Crews respond to fire in Danville
DANVILLE, N.H. — Crews responded to a fire in Danville early Friday morning. Fremont Fire Rescue posted a photo from the scene at about 4:20 a.m. News 9 has reached out to the Danville Fire Department for more information, but at last check they would not confirm any details.
Which Maine governor spent more on public education, Janet Mills or Paul LePage?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Governor Janet Mills considers fully funding Maine's Pre-K through 12th grade public schools one of her top achievements in office, but her Republican opponent and predecessor, says he did so first. Who is correct?. In March, following her visit to South Portland elementary school,...
Prosecution rests in trial of truck driver in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club, including three from Southern New England, acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck.
N.H. police recruit dies after first day of academy
BOW, N.H. — A man starting the police academy has died, the Police Standards and Training Council announced Tuesday evening. The man died away from the police academy campus in Concord, according to the council, and his death was not considered to be suspicious. "This tragedy comes as a...
County Delegation cancels Monday meeting
LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation has canceled its upcoming Aug. 8 meeting. The only information available on the county website is a single page PDF with the following text:. “The Delegation meeting scheduled for Monday, August 8, 2022 at 9:00am has been cancelled [sic].”
