Preseason Poll Projections: Aggies Ranked in Top 5?

The Aggies could be on the verge of a College Football Playoff push this season.

The Texas A&M Aggies' new-and-improved roster of talented recruits brings College Football Playoff-or-bust expectations to College Station. A&M is certainly making the moves necessary for an appearance in the playoff and the rest of the college football world seems to agree.

247Sports revealed its preseason AP poll projections for the upcoming season Tuesday and has A&M ranked at No. 5.

As expected, usual SEC suspects crowd the top of the rankings, as No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia join A&M in the top five. Other SEC teams on the list include No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 18 Arkansas, No. 22 Kentucky, and No. 24 Tennessee.

Here's 247's analysis of A&M's placement in the rankings projection:

Is Texas A&M going to start the season inside the top five? That's one question no one knows the answer to at the moment. AP ballots are due soon and while there's positivity surrounding the Aggies thanks to the highest-rated signing class of all-time, there are still skeptics of the quarterback situation in College Station and Texas A&M's overall value after stumbling to eight wins in 2021. This roster is built for double-digit wins this time around with above average play under center. The schedule is challenging, however — as always in the SEC West.

The Aggies open up the 2022-2023 season at home against Sam Houston State.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

