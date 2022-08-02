ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Preseason Poll Projections: Aggies Ranked in Top 5?

By Zach Dimmitt
All Aggies
All Aggies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpIDS_0h2HXPTi00

The Aggies could be on the verge of a College Football Playoff push this season.

The Texas A&M Aggies' new-and-improved roster of talented recruits brings College Football Playoff-or-bust expectations to College Station. A&M is certainly making the moves necessary for an appearance in the playoff and the rest of the college football world seems to agree.

247Sports revealed its preseason AP poll projections for the upcoming season Tuesday and has A&M ranked at No. 5.

As expected, usual SEC suspects crowd the top of the rankings, as No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia join A&M in the top five. Other SEC teams on the list include No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 18 Arkansas, No. 22 Kentucky, and No. 24 Tennessee.

Here's 247's analysis of A&M's placement in the rankings projection:

Is Texas A&M going to start the season inside the top five? That's one question no one knows the answer to at the moment. AP ballots are due soon and while there's positivity surrounding the Aggies thanks to the highest-rated signing class of all-time, there are still skeptics of the quarterback situation in College Station and Texas A&M's overall value after stumbling to eight wins in 2021. This roster is built for double-digit wins this time around with above average play under center. The schedule is challenging, however — as always in the SEC West.

The Aggies open up the 2022-2023 season at home against Sam Houston State.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Football
State
Arkansas State
kwhi.com

FORMER CUBETTE HEAD BASKETBALL COACH PASSES AWAY

Former Brenham Cubette Head Basketball Coach Curt Campbell passed away on Monday at the age of 66. Campbell was coach of the Cubettes from 1993-1998. He also taught English and later became the lead counselor at Brenham High School. Campbell was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, but later moved to Texas,...
BRENHAM, TX
KWTX

Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
RIESEL, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Costco opens first College Station store

Shoppers in Bryan-College Station got their first chance to check out Costco Wholesale’s College Station location Thursday morning. The store, which is located off Texas 6 in Midtown, held a grand opening at 8 a.m. LaVergnee Carlson, a College Station resident, said she had been waiting for a Costco...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Legends Event Center in Bryan expected to be complete by winter 2022

Construction continues at the Legends Event Center at Travis Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan, and it is set to open by the end of the year. The 122,300-square-foot building is expected to be the largest indoor combination of volleyball and basketball courts in the Texas Triangle of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, according to Frank Clark, the city’s special projects manager for the center.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Poll#Texas A M Aggies#American Football#The Texas A M Aggies#College Football Playoff#Ap#Sec#Texas A M
KBTX.com

Forest services from across the country assist with Brazos County wildfires

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With over 60 wildfires reported in Bryan in the last two months, the Bryan Fire Department has needed to call in extra help from forest services across the country. Robert Williamson, Bryan Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall, said as a firefighter, its common knowledge that firefighters will...
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday at 11:30, Officers. initiated a traffic stop near the 1100 block of Prairie Lea Street. An investigation was conducted and the driver, James Brunson, 50 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd offence and Possession Marijuana less than 2 OZ. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY

Two Pflugerville men were arrested on multiple charges by Brenham Police Monday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 7:10, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. The driver failed to yield to officer's lights and sirens and ultimately came to a stop near the 7800 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Oscar Garza, 19 of Pflugerville, was taken into custody for Fleeing Police Officer, Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Info less than 5 Items, and Possession of a Controlled.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

LATE-NIGHT GRASS FIRE BURNS OVER 30 ACRES NEAR GAY HILL

Several Washington County fire departments worked late Monday night into this (Tuesday) morning to extinguish a large grass fire north of Brenham. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was called out around 9:45 p.m. Monday to a fire along FM 390 that was burning toward Chriesman Road. According to Gay...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR RESORT NEAR CARMINE CHANGING TO HOMESITES

Plans appear to be changing at the site of a proposed resort development near Carmine. In February, California developer Dirk Winter presented Fayette County Commissioners with plans to build 100 rental duplexes, commercial spaces and a Christmas market on a 150-acre property on Fuchs Road. Last week, a different developer...
CARMINE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM AIRPORT FBO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST CITY

The Brenham Municipal Airport’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO) is suing the city for allegations of “draconian and outrageously discriminatory treatment.”. In a lawsuit filed July 20th in 21st District Court, Brent Nedbalek, the owner of Aviators Plus, claims he was subjected to “an unscrupulous game of financial bait and switch” and that the requirements imposed on his business in the FBO agreement with the city were “unreasonable” and “financially untenable.” Nedbalek is seeking monetary relief of over $1 million and other remedies allowed by state law.
BRENHAM, TX
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy