San Diego County, CA

Monkeypox Is Now A Local Health Emergency In San Diego County

By JA
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 2 days ago

Health officials warn that cases are on the rise in San Diego and expected to increase.

Life-Saving Drug in Vending Machines

SAN DIEGO - A life-saving drug will soon be available for free through a vending machine. The overdose reversing drug naloxone, also known as Narcan, will be available in about a dozen vending machines in San Diego County over the next year and some of them could be up and running by December. Tara Stamos-Buesig of the Harm Reduction Coalition San Diego tells NBC 7 it's about getting the life-saving drug into the hands of those that need it.
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Is San Diego's Housing Market Still Hot?

SAN DIEGO - The housing market in San Diego County is starting to show some signs of a cool-down. While real estate prices remain high, the number of available properties has been relatively low. San Diego realtor Destiny Roxas tells NBC 7 that's one reason why we're seeing a bit of a cooling off period.
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Ancient, Unexplained Rock Circles In San Diego Desert Have Experts Stumped

Hundreds of ancient rock rings have been found in northeastern San Diego's Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Roughly 500 of these ancient formations are visible in a 10-square mile area of the park. Experts have confirmed that they were made thousands of years ago, but haven't been able to pinpoint their exact age. What they have confirmed is that the formations are not natural.
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Apple Putting Down Roots in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Apple makes a major investment in San Diego. The iPhone maker just purchased a property in Rancho Bernardo for $445 Million. The nearly 70 acre site was formerly a research lab for Hewlett-Packard and is near sites for other tech companies, including Sony and Broadcom. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, this is the tech giant's first property purchase in San Diego following a commitment to employ some 5,000 people in the area by 2026.
