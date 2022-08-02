Read on www.khq.com
Two small fires discovered in the Rattlesnake Wilderness
MISSOULA, Mont. - Two small fires were found in the Rattlesnake Wilderness on the Missoula Ranger District of Lolo National Forest Friday. A Facebook post by Lolo National Forest (LNF) said a pilot in a private plane discovered the West Fork Gold Creek Fire while flying over the Rattlesnake Friday morning and alerted fire managers.
eastidahonews.com
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
Elmo Fire grows to 20,616 acres, 6% contained
The Elmo Fire which has destroyed several structures has grown from 18,427 acres to 20,616 acres and is now 6% contained.
montanarightnow.com
Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home
"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.
montanarightnow.com
Wildfire near Elmo rapidly spreads past 16,000 acres; evacuations and road closures issued
ELMO, Mont. - What began as a 200 acre fire on the evening of Friday, July 29 in the Deep Draw area along MT-28 quickly grew, prompting evacuation warnings only hours later and spreading to 7,000 acres by Saturday afternoon. Designated as the Elmo 2 fire, it is currently estimated...
montanarightnow.com
Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday
LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
NBCMontana
Air crews drop water on new fire in Mission Mountains
MISSOULA, Mont. — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes fire officials report a small wildfire is burning high in the Mission Mountains 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius. The fire was first reported at 5:47 p.m. on Monday. Officials say the Red Horn Fire is burning 1 acre and is...
NBCMontana
Weasel Fire measures 146 acres on Kootenai National Forest, roads/campgrounds closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire burning on the Kootenai National Forest, near the Canadian border, was measured at 146 acres early Tuesday morning by infrared flight. The flight log notes the following about data collected in the first flight to go over the Weasel Fire: " There were two areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge near the junction of Rd 539 and Trail 5113, and the other along the whole southern edge of the fire. Scattered heat is spread throughout the remainder of the inside of the main heat perimeter. There is one island perimeter east of Rd 539 which also had scattered heat throughout."
Elmo Fire grows to over 16,226 acres; evacuations in place
The Tuesday morning update from the Elmo Fire shows the blaze has grown to an estimated 16,226 acres.
Sheriff: 5 homes confirmed lost to Elmo Fire
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN News that five homes have been lost since the Elmo Fire broke out on Friday.
Elmo Fire explodes, forces evacuations
The Elmo Fire exploded Monday afternoon as heavy winds started pushing the fire east, forcing some residents to immediately evacuate their homes.
Continuous Coverage: Evacuations ordered for Elmo Fire
Evacuations in place for neighborhoods near the Elmo wildfire burning between Elmo and Dayton in Lake County.
montanarightnow.com
Flathead alpine coaster project gets temporary permit
A controversial park proposal involving an alpine coaster in Lakeside got a temporary green light from the Montana Department of Transportation on July 14. An alpine slide is a smooth, continuous track used in the summer months, where riders sit atop sleds. Stevensville company Wilderness Land Holding LLC received a...
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
SRT and SWAT Teams Called to Apprehend Burglars Near the Wye
Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
Missoula PD investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
The Missoula Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident that happened on Tuesday afternoon.
Couple loses dream home in Elmo Fire
Lisa and Steve Holett lost their dream home in Dayton when it was destroyed by the Elmo Fire on Monday.
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Char-Koosta News
Flags at Half-staff in Honor of Ksanka Elder Naida Rose Lefthand
(Pablo, Mont.) Today, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will fly flags at half- staff in honor of Ksanka Elder Naida Rose Lefthand who passed away August 1, 2022. Naida served on the Ksanka Elders Advisory Committee and was a caretaker and advocate of Ksanka traditions, language, and culture. She is remembered for her deep love and support for her family and our community.
KHQ Right Now
Missoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
