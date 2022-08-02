ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two small fires discovered in the Rattlesnake Wilderness

MISSOULA, Mont. - Two small fires were found in the Rattlesnake Wilderness on the Missoula Ranger District of Lolo National Forest Friday. A Facebook post by Lolo National Forest (LNF) said a pilot in a private plane discovered the West Fork Gold Creek Fire while flying over the Rattlesnake Friday morning and alerted fire managers.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home

"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.
ELMO, MT
Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday

LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
MISSOULA, MT
Air crews drop water on new fire in Mission Mountains

MISSOULA, Mont. — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes fire officials report a small wildfire is burning high in the Mission Mountains 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius. The fire was first reported at 5:47 p.m. on Monday. Officials say the Red Horn Fire is burning 1 acre and is...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
Weasel Fire measures 146 acres on Kootenai National Forest, roads/campgrounds closed

MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire burning on the Kootenai National Forest, near the Canadian border, was measured at 146 acres early Tuesday morning by infrared flight. The flight log notes the following about data collected in the first flight to go over the Weasel Fire: " There were two areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge near the junction of Rd 539 and Trail 5113, and the other along the whole southern edge of the fire. Scattered heat is spread throughout the remainder of the inside of the main heat perimeter. There is one island perimeter east of Rd 539 which also had scattered heat throughout."
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead alpine coaster project gets temporary permit

A controversial park proposal involving an alpine coaster in Lakeside got a temporary green light from the Montana Department of Transportation on July 14. An alpine slide is a smooth, continuous track used in the summer months, where riders sit atop sleds. Stevensville company Wilderness Land Holding LLC received a...
LAKESIDE, MT
Flags at Half-staff in Honor of Ksanka Elder Naida Rose Lefthand

(Pablo, Mont.) Today, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will fly flags at half- staff in honor of Ksanka Elder Naida Rose Lefthand who passed away August 1, 2022. Naida served on the Ksanka Elders Advisory Committee and was a caretaker and advocate of Ksanka traditions, language, and culture. She is remembered for her deep love and support for her family and our community.
PABLO, MT
Missoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT

