Crews battling Nebraska fire hope for rain, fear lightning

Read on keyt.com
Related
KEYT
Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. The Navy said that he had reported to the ship in April after training in Illinois. WLOS-TV reports that Spearman was a 19-year-old from Etowah in western North Carolina’s Henderson County. The family told the TV station that several generations of his family had served in the Navy.
KEYT
Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 36-year-old central Missouri man is facing federal charges alleging he took a gun to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri. Federal authorities say in court documents that Bargar took a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol to the Capitol. The documents say Bargar told authorities he lost the weapon after police sprayed protesters with tear gas. He told authorities he realized he lost the gun after he tried to help a woman up who had fallen. Bargar, who is not accused of entering the Capitol, is the 23rd Missourian arrested in connection to the riot.
KEYT
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has won the Democratic nomination for governor. Jason Martin defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if they had won. Lee was unopposed Thursday as he looks to secure a second term in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006. He trounced his Democratic opponent in 2018.
KEYT
Missouri Dems turn to Illinois, Kansas for abortion help
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A top Democratic state lawmaker is asking Illinois and Kansas to cover emergency abortions for Missouri Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade on Wednesday asked the Democratic governors of Kansas and Illinois to get Medicaid waivers for out-of-state abortion seekers. Democratic President Joe Biden announced the Medicaid waivers Wednesday to help pay for abortions in cases of medical emergencies and for rape and incest survivors. Abortion is outlawed in the Republican-led state of Missouri except to save the life of the mother. But neighboring Kansas on Tuesday voted to keep the right to an abortion enshrined in the state Constitution. Abortion also is legal in Illinois.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state health officials issued a more urgent call Thursday for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the dangerous virus. The polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater...
KEYT
Man who threatened Dr. Fauci, other official, gets 3 years
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after sending emails that threatened Dr. Anthony Fauci and another federal health official. The Justice Department says Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr. used an anonymous email account based in Switzerland to threaten to kill Fauci or members of his family. Fauci is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and has been a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against COVID-19. Another target was Dr. Francis Collins. He was director of the National Institutes of Health at the time of Connally’s threats. Connally also admitted to sending emails threatening Pennsylvania’s previous health secretary and an unidentified public health official in Massachusetts.
KEYT
Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks — with the state’s three clinics relying on rulings and temporary restraining orders to continue operations. Currently, Louisiana’s near total abortion ban is in effect. On Thursday, however, plaintiffs challenging the legislation filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court. If the higher court rules in their favor, enforcement of the ban will once again be blocked. The plaintiffs don’t deny the state can now ban abortion, but argue that the law’s provisions are contradictory and unconstitutionally vague.
KEYT
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state says a statewide recount has confirmed that an indicted county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost her primary election last month. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Thursday that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters picked up 13 more votes in the recount of the votes cast election to determine who the state’s next Republican candidate for secretary of state. Peters ended up with about 29% of the votes cast. Griswold says the Republican winner Pam Anderson received got another 13 votes during the recount and finished with 43%. Peters filed a lawsuit alleging the recount didn’t follow state law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats have asked a state court to overturn an elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. Democrats have been accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot.
KEYT
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems are worth up to $270 million, an economist testified Friday to a jury trying to determine if Jones should have to pay punitive damages to the family of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.
KEYT
Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Tim Michels launched the ad this week, a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that makes a series of accusations, faults her for not backing Trump in 2016, and brands her as “the ultimate Madison insider.” Kleefisch is a former two-term lieutenant governor backed by former Vice President Mike Pence. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
KEYT
Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican hopes to reclaim a crucial governor’s seat in swing-state Wisconsin this year long appeared to rest on Rebecca Kleefisch. She’s a former TV news anchor who spent eight years as former Gov. Scott Walker’s heir apparent and vowed to continue his sharply conservative policies. Then a wealthy construction company owner jumped in, dumped $12 million of his own money into the race and won Donald Trump’s backing. Now Tim Michels is in a dead heat with Kleefisch heading into Tuesday’s primary to decide who will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. The race also shaped up as another proxy fight between Trump and his estranged former vice president, with Mike Pence throwing his support to Kleefisch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Florida woman’s lawsuit says Equifax error made loan pricier
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has sued Equifax claiming she was denied a car loan because of a 130-point mistake in her credit report that she says was part of a larger group of credit score errors the ratings agency made this spring due to a coding problem.
Comments / 0