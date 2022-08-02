Read on www.kenosha.com
5 great burger places in Illinois
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 years
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Letter to the editor: Ohio State students from Highland Park speak on tragedy, impact on their home
My Brother is a Survivor of The Highland Park 4th of July Shooting
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine restaurant fire, no injuries: officials
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was called to an "uncontrollable grease fire" at a restaurant Thursday morning, Aug. 4. It happened at Zak's, located at the corner of Douglas and Marquette, around 11: 45 a.m. Workers who were opening the restaurant at the time were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived, officials said.
kenosha.com
United Way of Kenosha County announces recipients of Community Investment Funding
United Way of Kenosha County fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person. For almost 100 years, UWKC has created positive change throughout Kenosha County by mobilizing the caring power of the community, improving lives, and striving for lasting, positive transformation. United Way of Kenosha County, mobilizing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County declares fentanyl a community health crisis
Logan Rachwal died from fentanyl poisoning last year on Valentine’s Day. He's one of nearly two dozen Wisconsinites featured in a new billboard campaign – putting a face to fentanyl’s deadly grip.
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
fox32chicago.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Waukegan officials discuss how to combat violence in the community
It’s a conversation that’s taking place in cities big and small across the country: what to do about the violence and it’s happening in Waukegan, too.
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie PD: Band on vintage fire truck couldn't get driver's attention
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A band that had just taken part in a parade aboard a vintage fire truck in northern Illinois needed help to get off the rig in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday, Aug. 3. A Facebook post by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department indicates shortly after noon on...
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Candy Eisenhauer
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. As a longtime musician, Candy Eisenhauer is very familiar with an...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
House fire on 40th Street Tuesday morning; resident escapes | News
The Kenosha Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 826 40th St. around 11:10 am Tuesday. The resident of the home made it out safely, along with her dogs and cats. No one else was in the house when the fire started and the resident is unharmed, Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely said.
CBS 58
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County officials dispute bakery's discrimination accusation following cancelation of drag show
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - An Illinois bakery has accused its local government of discriminating against it by banning events at the space after it was vandalized and had to cancel a planned drag show, but the village disputes the bakery's version of events. Owner Corinna Sac posted a...
Father dies after family killed in wrong-way crash on I-90
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say an eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois. Police announced Wednesday that 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died. They say he was driving a van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, and five children […]
wlip.com
Two Injured in Wednesday Evening Shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they were on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured. It happened Wednesday evening in a neighborhood near 14th Avenue and 50th Street. Reports say the two people were first transported to Kenosha area hospitals but were later transferred to Milwaukee...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
Three Drunk Drivers Crash Into Each Other in Wisconsin, Nicely Done!
Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin knows how to party! JournalTimes. O.K. so let me try to explain this complicated crash scene. It's filled with drifting, a vanishing act, and three OWI's handed out. I'm sorry to laugh at an accident, but honestly this entire story makes me chuckle. Drinky number one in...
Former Elmbrook Church pastor Stuart Briscoe dies at 91
Stuart Briscoe, author and pastor of Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, died Wednesday at the age of 91 from natural causes.
'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights
A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
Boy paralyzed in parade shooting progresses to rehab, visits with family dog
Cooper Roberts’ family on Monday released an update that the boy has been transferred to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab after spending nearly one month in intensive care at Comer Children’s Hospital.
