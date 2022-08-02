ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine restaurant fire, no injuries: officials

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was called to an "uncontrollable grease fire" at a restaurant Thursday morning, Aug. 4. It happened at Zak's, located at the corner of Douglas and Marquette, around 11: 45 a.m. Workers who were opening the restaurant at the time were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived, officials said.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasant Prairie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Kenosha County, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
Health
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stemi#Sdr Auto Repair
kenosha.com

Kenoshan of the Week: Candy Eisenhauer

Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. As a longtime musician, Candy Eisenhauer is very familiar with an...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

House fire on 40th Street Tuesday morning; resident escapes | News

The Kenosha Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 826 40th St. around 11:10 am Tuesday. The resident of the home made it out safely, along with her dogs and cats. No one else was in the house when the fire started and the resident is unharmed, Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely said.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dog missing around Waukesha South

WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
wlip.com

Two Injured in Wednesday Evening Shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they were on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured. It happened Wednesday evening in a neighborhood near 14th Avenue and 50th Street. Reports say the two people were first transported to Kenosha area hospitals but were later transferred to Milwaukee...
KENOSHA, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
BELOIT, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights

A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy