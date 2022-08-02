Queen City taking underdog mentality down to Massachusetts for regional tournament

Read on www.foxbangor.com
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor State Fair 2022 kicks off
BANGOR — People on rides, the sound of people playing games and the smell of fair food in the air. The Bangor State Fair is on full display, with excited kids and adults lining up at the Cross Insurance Center. The festivities attract people from all over like Colorado...
Teams from across America converge on Waterville for Cal Ripken World Series
WATERVILLE – It’s been a long time coming, but the Cal Ripken 12U World Series is here, and it’s being played in Waterville, Maine. “We were originally supposed to host in 2020,” said Isaac LeBlanc, the host president for the World Series. “That got cancelled obviously due to the pandemic, and we put in a new bid and got it this summer.”
Jordan Stevens taking hands-on approach as Maine football opens training camp
ORONO – Maine football opened up its 2022 training camp on Thursday afternoon. There are a couple big question marks entering Jordan Stevens’ maiden voyage at the helm. First, what will the wide receiver room look like without Andre Miller, who’s now catching passes at New York Giants’ camp. The other question mark? How can the Black Bears bounce back from a below -average year defensively, ranking in the lower half in points allowed last season.
Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series descends on Waterville, Oakland
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Cal Ripken Major/60 12U World Series is coming to Purnell Wrigley Field in Waterville and Maine’s Fenway in Oakland. Event organizers with the Alfond Youth & Community Center are excited to land the event running from Aug. 4-14 after the 2020 hosting duties were pushed back to 2022.
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or resell...
Bangor State Fair opens Thursday with new ticket system
BANGOR, Maine — Since 1849, thousands of Mainers and folks from away have come to enjoy the food and rides at the Bangor State Fair. The fair is back in the Queen City and opens to the public on Thursday. It runs through Sunday at Bass Park behind the Cross Insurance Center.
A diminished Bangor State Fair considers its future
BANGOR (BDN) -- There will be a number of things longtime attendees of the Bangor State Fair won’t see when the gates open on the venerable summer event this Thursday, aside from midway rides and games and food stands offering classic fair treats. Agricultural exhibitions, for one, won’t happen...
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
High heat and humidity in full force on Thursday in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — We have had a little break from the high heat and humidity over the last couple of days in Maine, but it will all come raging back on Thursday. Heat advisories are posted for areas inland where the heat index could climb above 95 to 100 degrees. The advisory is from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Hot temperatures like that could cause heat illnesses.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Natural resources – Part 5
Previous articles have talked about some of the natural resources in the central Kennebec Valley, notably clay and granite. Renewables, like timber, fur-bearing and other game animals and fish, have been ignored – would an enterprising reader like to tackle one or more of those topics?. This piece will...
Hampden Town Council proposes location for community center
HAMPDEN — Hampden Town Council is proposing a community center be built on the town-owned land next to Lura Hoit Pool. While nothing has been finalized, this proposal has been in the works for the past eight years, with more planning being done in the past two and a half years regarding a location for the building.
City of Bangor asks residents’ opinion on banning flavored tobacco
BANGOR — The City of Bangor is asking for residents’ opinions on banning flavored tobacco. Portland and the town of Brunswick have banned the sale of flavored tobacco and Bangor is trying to do the same. The city’s ordinance was originally passed in 2021 but because of a...
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
Mega-Mansion in Winslow, Maine Just Had a Price Reduction of Hundreds of Thousands!
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
Speedway 95 Wacky Wed holds “Stars of Tomorrow”
HERMON — Speedway 95 hosted Wacky Wednesday and during the racing, a group of young people stole the spotlight with a division the raceway calls the “Stars of Tomorrow.”. President Del Merritt of Speedway 95 says his raceway is a great place for young kids looking to race their hearts out. Kids ages 9 to 15 years old can participate in the racing.
75th Maine Lobster Festival underway
ROCKLAND — The 75th Maine Lobster Festival officially kicked off on Wednesday. Maine Lobster Festival President Celia Knight said the five day event brings in people from all around the world. She said the festival has something for everyone of all ages, including some of the best seafood you’ll...
Holden crash closes portion of Route 1A
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Route 1A in Holden was closed for about an hour after a crash. It happened around 6:30 near the KOA. The Holden Police Department tells us the driver of an SUV was pulling out of the driveway when he collided with a pickup truck.
