Construction underway for Huntsville ‘Get-A-Way’ Skate Park
Ground has been broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be the newest skate park in Huntsville, slated to be open by 2023.
Why the 1910 Gin is the perfect spot for your next event
NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for the perfect space to hold your next party or event?. Just north of Huntsville, you can find a beautiful and historic venue known at the 1910 Gin. The space is perfect for any wedding, reunion or party of your dreams! Check it our for yourself at 1910Gin.com.
Steakhouse and resort coming to Hallmark Farm in Warrior
WARRIOR, Ala. — A restaurant, resort and RV park is coming to Jefferson County along I-65. Marshall Steakhouse and Resort has plans for a major complex on Hallmark Farm on the Warrior River. Find out more by watching the video above.
Stay at the new Soak House and Soapery overnight spa getaway
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at TVL, we love The Soak House and Soapery in Guntersville. We love it even more now that you can stay overnight for a relaxing getaway!. The Soak House now offers two beautiful, historic apartments in downtown Guntersville, just seps away from the...
Moo-ve over! Runaway cow causes commotion on I65
Anyone who has driven on Interstate 65 will tell you traffic can be a beast. Travelers on I65 near Cullman faced backed up traffic Wednesday morning as a cow fled from a Cullman County Animal Control vehicle. The incident was posted to Twitter with a video from Alison Collins. It’s...
Meet MoonPie John and the store that bears his name
NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Most people are familiar with New Market, but not everyone knows the small town used to be called Hump. Hump is where John Taylor grew up selling groceries for a living and giving away peppermints and MoonPies to make people smile. Little did he know that one day there would be a mercantile shop in his honor, still making folks smile.
Huntsville agency pushes for pet adoption this weekend
Huntsville and Madison County residents can take home a pet at a cheaper price this weekend. Huntsville Animal Services is encouraging residents to adopt not shop with its latest summer promotion. The agency is waiving most adult dog and cat adoption fees through Saturday. About 75 animals have their adoption fees waived already. This promotion is part of the shelter’s Adoption League of Heroes Campaign.
$5 After 5
Thursdays | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Enjoy $5 admission on Thursdays from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Huntsville Museum of Art. Explore the Museum’s latest exhibitions or visit favorites from the Museum collection during this after-hours event. Wine service has returned. Guests aged 21+ will be able to purchase a glass of wine from the Church Street Wine Shoppe for $7.
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
Rock the South survival guide
CULLMAN, Ala. – For a decade, Rock the South (RTS) has promised a hot and sweaty, boot-stomping good time. Founder Shane Quick and his team have brought in beloved classic and modern country superstars and the best up-and-coming young guns to entertain the tens of thousands who flock to Cullman every summer. Whether this is your first year at RTS or you’re an old hat, here are some tips to make your weekend at RTS the best time possible. Study the map before you go Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry strongly urged festivalgoers to have a parking plan and route before leaving...
Rock the South is this weekend, August 5 & 6—the lineup, eats around town + more
Have you been to Rock the South? The music festival in Cullman has become one of the biggest events for country fans in Alabama. Big names have made their way to the stage over the past few years including Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Alan Jackson and Hank Williams Jr. Keep reading to see who’s performing and which yummy spots to try while you’re in town.
You can find the perfect French Farmhouse pieces at this Hartselle shop
HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add the perfect vintage piece to your home to make it feel a little more shabby chic?. Cedar Grove Farms is known for pickin’ some of the best vintage and antique pieces around the U.S. Cedar Grove focuses on French Farmhouse style. The popular décor focuses on soft and neutral colors with natural woods, stone, and of course, anything vintage.
Family-owned Alabama business 1818 Farms scores new TV network deal + celebrates 10-year anniversary
Located in historic Mooresville, 1818 Farms hosts tours, workshops + events and produces wonderful handmade gifts all from their family farm. Recently, they celebrated their 10-year business anniversary and have exciting news about a new TV network deal. Read on for the details. Celebrating 10 years. What started out as...
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
Blount County Schools to begin school year with full staff of nurses
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On the first day of school, Blount County Schools will have a nurse in every building. Superintendent Rodney Green said now more than ever it’s important to have a full staff. “That’s reassuring for a parent to know that we’ve got somebody there who...
The University of North Alabama launches new logo after Division I announcement
The University of North Alabama (UNA) launched a new logo on August 4, a day after they were officially elevated to NCAA Division I status.
News 19’s Madison Neal wins Miss Alabama Volunteer!!!
Miss Alabama Volunteer is part of the Miss Volunteer America organization, which is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee. It seeks to empower women and give them opportunities to grow while giving back to their community.
Marshall County Schools starting new STEM programs for students
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Schools will open its doors to students on August 9 and teachers were in the classrooms on Tuesday preparing for new initiatives they’ll use to teach this year. Defined Learning is a part of this initiative and it will serve students from kindergarten...
Madison County schools perform check-ins for proof of residency
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The growth in Madison County has forced Madison County Schools to crack down on students attending their schools without living in the properly zoned area. In March, the Madison County School System updated its registration policy requiring proof of residency for all students each year. Proof...
Holly Pond community mourning brothers killed in car wreck
HOLLY POND, Ala. — The Holly Pond community is mourning the loss of two brothers after both were killed in a car wreck early Monday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck occurred around 1:21 a.m. Monday on Cullman County 1669, approximately one mile west of Holly Pond. ALEA said 19-year-old Caden Rodgers was killed when the 2001 Saturn SL he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. His 14-year-old brother Colby also died in the crash.
