Hartselle, AL

WAFF

Why the 1910 Gin is the perfect spot for your next event

NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for the perfect space to hold your next party or event?. Just north of Huntsville, you can find a beautiful and historic venue known at the 1910 Gin. The space is perfect for any wedding, reunion or party of your dreams! Check it our for yourself at 1910Gin.com.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Stay at the new Soak House and Soapery overnight spa getaway

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at TVL, we love The Soak House and Soapery in Guntersville. We love it even more now that you can stay overnight for a relaxing getaway!. The Soak House now offers two beautiful, historic apartments in downtown Guntersville, just seps away from the...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Hartselle, AL
AL.com

Moo-ve over! Runaway cow causes commotion on I65

Anyone who has driven on Interstate 65 will tell you traffic can be a beast. Travelers on I65 near Cullman faced backed up traffic Wednesday morning as a cow fled from a Cullman County Animal Control vehicle. The incident was posted to Twitter with a video from Alison Collins. It’s...
CULLMAN, AL
tvliving.com

Meet MoonPie John and the store that bears his name

NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Most people are familiar with New Market, but not everyone knows the small town used to be called Hump. Hump is where John Taylor grew up selling groceries for a living and giving away peppermints and MoonPies to make people smile. Little did he know that one day there would be a mercantile shop in his honor, still making folks smile.
NEW MARKET, AL
apr.org

Huntsville agency pushes for pet adoption this weekend

Huntsville and Madison County residents can take home a pet at a cheaper price this weekend. Huntsville Animal Services is encouraging residents to adopt not shop with its latest summer promotion. The agency is waiving most adult dog and cat adoption fees through Saturday. About 75 animals have their adoption fees waived already. This promotion is part of the shelter’s Adoption League of Heroes Campaign.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
$5 After 5

$5 After 5

Thursdays | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Enjoy $5 admission on Thursdays from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Huntsville Museum of Art. Explore the Museum’s latest exhibitions or visit favorites from the Museum collection during this after-hours event. Wine service has returned. Guests aged 21+ will be able to purchase a glass of wine from the Church Street Wine Shoppe for $7.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
#Campers#Gross Out
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South survival guide

CULLMAN, Ala. – For a decade, Rock the South (RTS) has promised a hot and sweaty, boot-stomping good time. Founder Shane Quick and his team have brought in beloved classic and modern country superstars and the best up-and-coming young guns to entertain the tens of thousands who flock to Cullman every summer. Whether this is your first year at RTS or you’re an old hat, here are some tips to make your weekend at RTS the best time possible.  Study the map before you go  Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry strongly urged festivalgoers to have a parking plan and route before leaving...
CULLMAN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Rock the South is this weekend, August 5 & 6—the lineup, eats around town + more

Have you been to Rock the South? The music festival in Cullman has become one of the biggest events for country fans in Alabama. Big names have made their way to the stage over the past few years including Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Alan Jackson and Hank Williams Jr. Keep reading to see who’s performing and which yummy spots to try while you’re in town.
CULLMAN, AL
tvliving.com

You can find the perfect French Farmhouse pieces at this Hartselle shop

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add the perfect vintage piece to your home to make it feel a little more shabby chic?. Cedar Grove Farms is known for pickin’ some of the best vintage and antique pieces around the U.S. Cedar Grove focuses on French Farmhouse style. The popular décor focuses on soft and neutral colors with natural woods, stone, and of course, anything vintage.
HARTSELLE, AL
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
WAFF

Marshall County Schools starting new STEM programs for students

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Schools will open its doors to students on August 9 and teachers were in the classrooms on Tuesday preparing for new initiatives they’ll use to teach this year. Defined Learning is a part of this initiative and it will serve students from kindergarten...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison County schools perform check-ins for proof of residency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The growth in Madison County has forced Madison County Schools to crack down on students attending their schools without living in the properly zoned area. In March, the Madison County School System updated its registration policy requiring proof of residency for all students each year. Proof...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Holly Pond community mourning brothers killed in car wreck

HOLLY POND, Ala. — The Holly Pond community is mourning the loss of two brothers after both were killed in a car wreck early Monday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck occurred around 1:21 a.m. Monday on Cullman County 1669, approximately one mile west of Holly Pond. ALEA said 19-year-old Caden Rodgers was killed when the 2001 Saturn SL he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. His 14-year-old brother Colby also died in the crash.
HOLLY POND, AL

