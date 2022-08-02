Encinitas chef lands on first-ever vegan cooking competition TV show

Read on www.pacificsandiego.com
Sura Korean BBQ to Join The Mix at Millenia
Team from Common Theory Working on Korean BBQ Concept
eastcountymagazine.org
ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER
August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
Sunday Breakfast Society Heading to Chula Vista
New Breakfast and Brunch Spot to Open in Eastlake Area
Eater
Massive Luxury Steakhouse Coming to Del Mar Highlands
The family behind the well-known Mastro’s Steakhouse chain is bringing its newer brand of steakhouse built for big spenders to San Diego, where Steak 48 is set to open in Spring 2023 at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Taking the 12,500-square-foot, stand-alone corner spot at Del Mar Heights Road...
WNDR Museum to Debut in San Diego
Chicago’s Art and Tech Experience Is Making Its Way to San Diego
‘Slow’ cute: Adorable baby sloth born at San Diego Zoo
A fan-favorite animal family at the San Diego Zoo has a new member.
Dr. Seuss’ home on sale for the first time in 75 years
Theodor Geisel, better known to the world as “Dr. Seuss,” created all of his most famous works from the apex of the 5000-square foot estate,
Dutch Bros Coffee Planning Another North County Location
With Oceanside Close to Opening, Drive-Thru Coffee Spot is Headed to Vista Next
World's largest tiki party 'Tiki Oasis' returns to San Diego
Tiki Oasis will pack four days full of the island life, with live music and DJs, tiki vendors, a car show, seminars, and much more to satisfy your tiki fascination.
insideradio.com
John Flint and Tammy Lee
Morning duo John Flint and Tammy Lee ink a new two-year extension to remain with Audacy country KSON San Diego (103.7). Flint and Lee have been with the station since 2011 and have been together as a morning team for 22 years. “I can’t even believe I’ve been in San...
Coast News
Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe
Where: Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe, 127 North El Camino Real, Suite A, Encinitas, CA. Open: Daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. What: Drip black coffee and a pain au chocolat (chocolate croissant) Price: $2.90-3.35 plus tax. Tasting Notes: Roasted, baker’s chocolate. What I’m listening to: Jill Barber, “Petite...
San Diego Zoo, Pacific Surfliner pair up for day trip discounts
Travelers heading to San Diego can save on a day pass to the San Diego Zoo when they take Pacific Surfliner, the companies announced.
Our Green Affair to Introduce Hillcrest Restaurant
Locations Two and Three are Secured for Sexy Salad Spot
localemagazine.com
11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Development Plans to Bring the Waves Inland With Massive Surf Pool, Housing & a ‘Glamp'-Ground
It's an interesting concept that some would question: Why would we build a wave pool just miles from the Pacific Ocean where the waves are infinite? But for arguably one of California's most surf-centric cities, it could soon be a reality after gaining the full support of the Oceanside Planning Committee.
San Diego Business Journal
Oceanside-based Pet Wellness Company Continues Growth
It’s a dog’s paradise at the headquarters of , an environmentally and socially conscious pet products company that moved to Oceanside from Irvine in the fall of 2020. A gated mini dog park built at its digs off Oceanside Boulevard is a popular spot for employees’ dogs, and inside the building, there are plenty of containers filled with dog treats, several plush dog beds, toys, bones and bowls of cool water.
localemagazine.com
7 Lunch Spots in Oceanside We Love for a Midday Bite
From Sammies to Fish Tacos, These Lunches Beat the Standard PB&J. Right on the San Diego coast, Oceanside may be one of the most underrated cities in Southern California. Great surfing, friendly people and local eateries are a few things this up-and-coming city has to offer. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by Oceanside’s abundance of new, hip restaurants! Downtown restaurants are walkable to the water, perfect for grabbing a bite before strolling along the pier. We’re here to savor the charm of Oceanside before this laid-back, beachfront city blows up! Here are some of our favorite lunch spots in O’side for a meal out. Best Lunch in Oceanside.
Lodging
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
Many faced with car rental nightmare when traveling
SAN DIEGO — This summer many Americans are venturing back into the world by traveling. But many who are looking to get away are finding themselves stuck when trying to rent a car. Major rental car companies like Hertz and Enterprise are struggling to keep up with high demand...
