Rescue: Sioux City Fire helps worker trapped and injured in cell tower

Sioux City Journal
Storm Lake man killed in crash near Primghar
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man died Saturday in a two-vehicle collision at a rural intersection east of Primghar. At approximately 2 p.m., Laurie Banks, 56, of Sutherland, Iowa, was northbound on O'Brien County Road L-54 in Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection with O'Brien County Road B-40. Banks struck the driver's side of a westbound Ford Escape driven by Mark Kirkholm, 66, of Storm Lake, in the intersection.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Carmelo Valdez Romero, 35, was convicted by a jury in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in February of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Trial evidence showed that on March...
Sioux City Journal
Map: Sioux City road construction
Map: Sioux City road construction
Sioux City Journal
Council to vote on $2.3 million contract for Pierce Street water main replacement
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to award a $2.3 million contract to an engineering company for the construction of the Pierce Street water main replacement. The project includes the replacement of the existing watermain on Pierce Street from Fifth Street to Seventh Street, abandonment...
Sioux City Journal
CHARESE YANNEY: IDOT visit will showcase work completed in Siouxland
Today and tomorrow members of the Iowa Department Of Transportation Commission, Director Scott Marler and members of the IDOT team will be coming to Sioux City for a couple of days. The purpose of the visit is to tour area highways, look at completed projects and work in progress and...
Sioux City Journal
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
Sioux City Journal
Col. Sonya Morrison installed as first female commander of 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — The timing couldn't have been much better. Twenty-nine years and one day after she first enlisted with the U.S. armed forces, Col. Sonya Morrison obtained the highest rank of her career on Saturday when she was officially installed as the first female commander of the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City .
Sioux City Journal
Hardware Hank & Flooring in Le Mars claims top 'Open 4 Business' grant from IEDA
LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars hardware store was chosen from among 24 competitors statewide for the top prize in the annual "Open 4 Business" pitch contest organized by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority. Hardware Hank & Flooring, a hardware and flooring store, won...
Sioux City Journal
"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return
EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
Sioux City Journal
Husband, wife doctors join MercyOne
SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced that Olusola (Shola) Ogundipe, MD, MBA and Vanessa Ogundipe, MD, a husband and wife, are joining the staff. Dr. Shola Ogundipe joins Dr. Daniel Lamptey in MercyOne's infectious disease care clinic which offers a wide range of services, including specialized care for infections of the skin, soft tissues, bones, brain, spinal cord and pneumonia, according to a press release from MercyOne. The clinic also offers specialized care for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B and C infections.
Sioux City Journal
Two Siouxland natives are international champions in 1/4 scale tractor building
Growing up in farming families, Hinton, Iowa's Paul Schlotman and Wayne, Nebraska's Ty Grone are fascinated by germination. Whether it's an actual seed or an idea for a piece of machinery, the two like to watch something grow from relatively little. Over the course of the past year, as members...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: With the oil companies bidding on their own oil
With the oil companies bidding on their own oil, when are we going to take back the oil stocks like before? We all know that deal is illegal and our politicians should return it back to normal. Besides, we don't need to import oil, for we have been exporting oil since WWII. If you don't believe me, get on your computer and/or smart phones, then call, write your politicians. I have. John L. Coates, Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives: Circus returns, Rock and Roll Hall forms, Olympics celebrated
EDITOR'S NOTE: The "From the Archives" column is back. It will run Sundays in The Journal. Thank you to all who said they missed it. Greatest Show on Earth: For the first time in years Sioux City took a great interest in the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The circus was skeptical that the crowds in the street for the parade would translate to a large attendance at the tents, but they were proven wrong as the crowds poured in.
Sioux City Journal
Leadership Siouxland announces officers, directors
SIOUX CITY -- Leadership Siouxland has announced newly appointed officers and newly elected directors. Anna Bertrand, executive director of Sky Ranch Behavioral Services, is the new president. Vice president and president-elect is William Bass, manager of community impact & engagement at Ho-Chunk, Inc. Bea Houston, director of transitional education at...
Sioux City Journal
United Way of Siouxland announces board of directors
SIOUX CITY -- The United Way of Siouxland recently announced its 2022-2023 board of directors. Board members are asked to serve three-year terms and to support the philosophy of the United Way of Siouxland and its mission, attend meetings regularly, donate to United Way and to become knowledgeable about the nonprofit.
Sioux City Journal
Jung appointed Director of the Compass at Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University recently announced that Dr. Daniel Jung is the new Director of the Compass, effective July 25. Jung is an associate professor in the biology department and has built several connections with students, faculty, staff, and the community over his tenure, according to a press release from Briar Cliff.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Thank you teachers
Where did the summer go? Soon it will be time for students to return to their schools. In addition to their family and friends, they will need the help of the entire educational team -- teachers, administration and support staff. It has been a difficult time for many of them with COVID, budget cuts, short staffing, and increasing disagreements over social and cultural issues. Our public schools are the backbone of the education system that teaches the next generation history, facts, and how to be thoughtful citizens. We can help our schools by donating school supplies, volunteering in the schools and letting educators know we support them. It is a tough job, they may not feel heard and appreciated, and they are weary from the extra stresses and responsibilities of the pandemic.
Sioux City Journal
Meetings, Events
Loess Hills Chapter OES meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Honor Esther. Refreshments: Silver Azure Chapter. Morningside Masonic Temple, 4110 Morningside Ave. Bruguier's Cabin Tours, the second Sunday of the month from June to October, from 2 to 4 p.m. Special group tours can be arranged by calling 712-490-6506.
Sioux City Journal
Blake Harsma, Isabella Boyle win senior divisions at 2022 Junior City Golf Championship
SIOUX CITY — Blake Harsma and Isabella Boyle were among junior golfers who earned division champions on Saturday at Floyd Park Golf Course. Harsma shot an 18-hole score fo 64 to win the 15-17-year old boys division. Thomas Wych was second with a 68 while Jack White was third with a 68.
