Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls
One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night/Friday morning we will have a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 107 with partly cloudy skies. We will also have some slim rain chances. Friday night, we will have a low of 78 with mostly clear skies.
Tips for protecting your yard from heat and drought
It's hard to maintain your yard and garden in triple-digit temperatures, so we asked professionals for a couple of tips and tricks on how to keep your yard "Better Homes and Gardens" ready.
Watch the Restoration of a Haunted Texas Hotel on TikTok
Spooky, edifying, fascinating, funny and satisfying. Who could have thought one Tiktok account could do it all?. The Baker Hotel and Spa's TikTok page entertains on all these levels, while also documenting the resurrection of a beautiful and historical Texas landmark. Although the hotel's history dates back to 1929, we're invited to witness and participate in its journey into the future.
Air Tractor in Olney wins big military contract
Air Tractor of Olney has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract, along with partner L3Harris Technologies, for production of up to 75 Sky Warden planes for U.S. Special Operations Command.
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
Cars and Stars revving up for car show, burnout this week
The smell of burning rubber and the shine of cars both new and old will be around Graham this week at the 12th annual Cars and Stars car show and burnout competition. The show had a call for all bandit cars this year to be a part of the Smokey and the Bandit theme.
Councilor Steve Jackson muted during public comment
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls City Council members got into a heated exchange during Tuesday’s meeting after councilor Steve Jackson refused to sit down after being told he could not address budget items scheduled for next Tuesday’s session. Jackson had been sitting in the audience during...
Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for July 2022
Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in July 2022:. Tamera Sue Castaneda, 45, Breckenridge, pleaded true to the violations alleged in the State’s Motion to Proceed to Adjudicate for the offense of Delivery of Controlled Substance Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams – Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID) and ordered to pay remaining fine and court costs.
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
Forklift accident kills woman at Texas glassmaking plant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A woman died Saturday from injuries sustained during an industrial accident at a glass manufacturing facility in Wichita Falls, Texas. Melvin Joyner, a community services unit deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to KFDX that the incident occurred sometime before 6 p.m. at Vitro Architectural Glass, formerly PPG.
Hearing in Anthony Patterson trafficking case rescheduled
A hearing in the case against Anthony Patterson set for 1:30 p.m. this afternoon in 78th District Court has been rescheduled.
Victim of bull attack in Wichita Co. dies from injuries
One of the victims of a bull attack in Pleasant Valley has died, according to a friend of the family.
Lebanon Road closed due to two-alarm structure fire
We have a crew at the scene of the fire working to gather more information. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
Only one WFISD Board incumbent filed for re-election
With about 3 weeks remaining to file to run for the WFISD Board of Trustees, only one incumbent so far has filed for re-election.
Iowa Park zoo falls victim to Facebook hacking
Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo in Iowa Park was recently the victim of a Facebook hacker, causing the zoo to lose access to hundreds of pictures and thousands of followers.
County units, TAMFS respond to Newcastle grass fire
Texas A&M Forest Service was called Tuesday evening to assist with a grass fire on Miller Bend Road in Newcastle. The fire was one of three responded to by Young County Rural Volunteer Fire Departments. VFDs responded to different three fires in less than 45 minutes Tuesday. The first fire...
Graham woman indicted on murder charge
A Graham woman was arrested Sunday evening in relation to a Texas Ranger investigation into the February 2021 death of a 19-month-old child. Geneva Leeann Lewis, 44, of Graham, was arrested Sunday, July 31, following a July grand jury indictment for the charge of murder of Jensen Lee Conner, Lewis’ foster child. According to the Young County Jail roster, Lewis was released on $50,000 bail later that day.
Large grass fire comes close to homes and school in Parker County, 1 building lost
PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A large grass fire has come close to homes and even a school in Parker County this afternoon.The scene is developing along Wilson Bend Road near Highway 113 - adjacent to Millsap Elementary School.Sports events at the school have been canceled for the night.No reports of anyone hurt. Multiple fire departments from across the county along with ground doziers are working to fight the flames.The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that as of 3:39 p.m., the fire covered 50 acres. One outbuilding was lost to the fire, but fire crews have halted the blaze's forward progress and are protecting 19 residences.
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
