Graham, TX

106.3 The Buzz

Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls

One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night/Friday morning we will have a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 107 with partly cloudy skies. We will also have some slim rain chances. Friday night, we will have a low of 78 with mostly clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
FMX 94.5

Watch the Restoration of a Haunted Texas Hotel on TikTok

Spooky, edifying, fascinating, funny and satisfying. Who could have thought one Tiktok account could do it all?. The Baker Hotel and Spa's TikTok page entertains on all these levels, while also documenting the resurrection of a beautiful and historical Texas landmark. Although the hotel's history dates back to 1929, we're invited to witness and participate in its journey into the future.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
Graham Leader

Cars and Stars revving up for car show, burnout this week

The smell of burning rubber and the shine of cars both new and old will be around Graham this week at the 12th annual Cars and Stars car show and burnout competition. The show had a call for all bandit cars this year to be a part of the Smokey and the Bandit theme.
GRAHAM, TX
newschannel6now.com

Councilor Steve Jackson muted during public comment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls City Council members got into a heated exchange during Tuesday’s meeting after councilor Steve Jackson refused to sit down after being told he could not address budget items scheduled for next Tuesday’s session. Jackson had been sitting in the audience during...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for July 2022

Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in July 2022:. Tamera Sue Castaneda, 45, Breckenridge, pleaded true to the violations alleged in the State’s Motion to Proceed to Adjudicate for the offense of Delivery of Controlled Substance Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams – Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID) and ordered to pay remaining fine and court costs.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Forklift accident kills woman at Texas glassmaking plant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A woman died Saturday from injuries sustained during an industrial accident at a glass manufacturing facility in Wichita Falls, Texas. Melvin Joyner, a community services unit deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to KFDX that the incident occurred sometime before 6 p.m. at Vitro Architectural Glass, formerly PPG.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

County units, TAMFS respond to Newcastle grass fire

Texas A&M Forest Service was called Tuesday evening to assist with a grass fire on Miller Bend Road in Newcastle. The fire was one of three responded to by Young County Rural Volunteer Fire Departments. VFDs responded to different three fires in less than 45 minutes Tuesday. The first fire...
NEWCASTLE, TX
Graham Leader

Graham woman indicted on murder charge

A Graham woman was arrested Sunday evening in relation to a Texas Ranger investigation into the February 2021 death of a 19-month-old child. Geneva Leeann Lewis, 44, of Graham, was arrested Sunday, July 31, following a July grand jury indictment for the charge of murder of Jensen Lee Conner, Lewis’ foster child. According to the Young County Jail roster, Lewis was released on $50,000 bail later that day.
GRAHAM, TX
CBS DFW

Large grass fire comes close to homes and school in Parker County, 1 building lost

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A large grass fire has come close to homes and even a school in Parker County this afternoon.The scene is developing along Wilson Bend Road near Highway 113 - adjacent to Millsap Elementary School.Sports events at the school have been canceled for the night.No reports of anyone hurt.  Multiple fire departments from across the county along with ground doziers are working to fight the flames.The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that as of 3:39 p.m., the fire covered 50 acres. One outbuilding was lost to the fire, but fire crews have halted the blaze's forward progress and are protecting 19 residences.
PARKER COUNTY, TX

