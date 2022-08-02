Read on middleburgeccentric.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia
Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
northernvirginiamag.com
The High-End Spas in NoVA That Will Give You a Much-Needed Massage
You deserve a day full of rest and relaxation and these luxe spas will make sure your receive it. From jade rollers and exfoliators to bath bombs and sheet masks, indulging yourself in an at-home self-care routine can be the perfect way to unwind after a long day. But regardless of how hard we try to relax at home, nothing can beat going to get a professional massage. And luckily for Northern Virginia, our selection of reliable and relaxing spas is an extensive one.
visitshenandoah.org
Unexpected Fun in Shenandoah County, VA
Inhale the last of summer with a fun weekend in Shenandoah County, Virginia. The activities that await are sure to surprise you and will certainly coax a giggle out of your kiddos (and maybe you, too!). Ready for the best pomp Shenandoah County has to offer? We are too! Right this way …
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernvirginiamag.com
The 10 Best Food and Shopping Destinations Hidden in Purcellville
This pioneer town at the end of the W&OD Trail is flush with vintage finds, eclectic restaurants, baseball, and a famous distillery. Purcellville was once a tiny outpost on the Virginia frontier. Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the location became a key stop on the “Great Road,” a thoroughfare used by stagecoaches on their way west. The town was settled in 1764 and was named for Purcell’s Store and Post Office owner Valentine Purcell in 1853. The town earned a stop on the W&OD Railroad in 1874, and its circa-1904 train station, painted canary yellow, sits beside the Wine Country LOVEwork sign. This landmark is also the terminus of the W&OD hiker-biker trail, and you’ll see groups of cyclists gathering to enjoy the town’s impressive collection of dining and drinking establishments. Bunches of friends lock their bikes up and find tables at Purcellville’s breweries and restaurants. But the town is also known to people who love vintage clothing and antiques. Purcellville is a worthy destination for day-trippers seeking sustenance between biking, vineyard hopping, or sightseeing.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
WJLA
SEE IT: Sunflower field blooms in Clarksburg, Maryland
CLARKSBURG, Md. (7News) — 7News took a trip to Whitetails Farm in Clarksburg, Maryland, and captured stunning summer views. Check out the gallery above!
northernvirginiamag.com
This Arlington Renovation Transformed a Dark 1950s Build into a Bright, Modern Home
An updated exterior, additional natural lighting sources, and contemporary, sleek design completely uplifted this 70-year-old home. Midcentury meets contemporary in this renovation of a 1950s Arlington home by DC-based firm Four Brothers. The project included an extensive interior upgrade as well as a major facelift to the home’s exterior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia are reminding residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that can wreak havoc on plant life in areas they infest. Officials announced Wednesday that spotted lanternflies have now been found in Loudoun County,...
arlnow.com
NEW: Whitlow’s is coming back — but not to Arlington
Beloved local watering hole Whitlow’s is making a comeback in the place it first opened: D.C. The longtime Clarendon bar on Wilson Blvd closed last June after its lease expired. It has since been replaced by nightlife and music venue B Live, which opened in May. Before its closure,...
northernvirginiamag.com
10 Classic Hometown Fairs and Carnivals to Visit in NoVA
Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. One Loudoun Carnival at...
ffxnow.com
Springfield Town Center adds fashion store, with tacos and Legos coming
(Updated at 4:20 p.m. on 8/4/2022) An international accessory store has officially opened at Springfield Town Center — bringing an assortment of accessories near the grand court of the mall. The opening of Lovisa, a fashion accessories store — which follows the first location in Australia in 2010 —...
Garden & Gun
A New Cookbook from Virginia’s Beloved Red Truck Bakery
This week, Brian Noyes of Red Truck Bakery in Marshall, Virginia, released a new cookbook, The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook, and it’s packed with eighty-plus recipes for pies, cakes, buckles, rolls, and more, including mouthwatering savories like heirloom tomato pie and crab cakes dabbed with jalapeño-cilantro mayonnaise.
royalexaminer.com
Three quarters of Shenandoah Waterway locations sampled unsafe for swimming because of high bacteria levels
About three quarters of Virginia’s water monitoring stations in the Shenandoah Valley found levels of fecal bacteria so high in the first half of 2022 that they exceeded EPA recommendations for warning people about the health risks of swimming or splashing in the water. Seventy-six percent of Virginia Department...
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
ABC27 reporter announces he’s leaving station for post in D.C.
ABC27 announced on their Facebook page they are bidding farewell to reporter Daniel Hamburg today. “We wish him the best of luck in his [future] endeavors,” the post reads in part. On his own Facebook page, Hamburg announced he is leaving the central Pa. station to take a job...
WTOP
Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast
Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine. MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with...
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: Saint Louis, Loudoun County
The traffic along the main drag just keeps barreling through; I doubt that many of these drivers even pause long enough to appreciate the views of Mount Weather out on the Blue Ridge from this lower vantage point. I turned off onto a side tangent, to get a better (and...
theburn.com
Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location
A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Hotel giant Hilton extends stay at Tysons headquarters, adding 350 jobs
Hilton is planning a major expansion of its headquarters in Tysons that will bring its workforce at the office to over 1,000 employees. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced this morning (Thursday) that the hospitality company will make “significant upgrades” to the office it has operated at 7930 Jones Branch Drive since 2009.
Comments / 0