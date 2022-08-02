ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, VA

northernvirginiamag.com

The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs

The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia

Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The High-End Spas in NoVA That Will Give You a Much-Needed Massage

You deserve a day full of rest and relaxation and these luxe spas will make sure your receive it. From jade rollers and exfoliators to bath bombs and sheet masks, indulging yourself in an at-home self-care routine can be the perfect way to unwind after a long day. But regardless of how hard we try to relax at home, nothing can beat going to get a professional massage. And luckily for Northern Virginia, our selection of reliable and relaxing spas is an extensive one.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
visitshenandoah.org

Unexpected Fun in Shenandoah County, VA

Inhale the last of summer with a fun weekend in Shenandoah County, Virginia. The activities that await are sure to surprise you and will certainly coax a giggle out of your kiddos (and maybe you, too!). Ready for the best pomp Shenandoah County has to offer? We are too! Right this way …
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The 10 Best Food and Shopping Destinations Hidden in Purcellville

This pioneer town at the end of the W&OD Trail is flush with vintage finds, eclectic restaurants, baseball, and a famous distillery. Purcellville was once a tiny outpost on the Virginia frontier. Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the location became a key stop on the “Great Road,” a thoroughfare used by stagecoaches on their way west. The town was settled in 1764 and was named for Purcell’s Store and Post Office owner Valentine Purcell in 1853. The town earned a stop on the W&OD Railroad in 1874, and its circa-1904 train station, painted canary yellow, sits beside the Wine Country LOVEwork sign. This landmark is also the terminus of the W&OD hiker-biker trail, and you’ll see groups of cyclists gathering to enjoy the town’s impressive collection of dining and drinking establishments. Bunches of friends lock their bikes up and find tables at Purcellville’s breweries and restaurants. But the town is also known to people who love vintage clothing and antiques. Purcellville is a worthy destination for day-trippers seeking sustenance between biking, vineyard hopping, or sightseeing.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia are reminding residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that can wreak havoc on plant life in areas they infest. Officials announced Wednesday that spotted lanternflies have now been found in Loudoun County,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

NEW: Whitlow’s is coming back — but not to Arlington

Beloved local watering hole Whitlow’s is making a comeback in the place it first opened: D.C. The longtime Clarendon bar on Wilson Blvd closed last June after its lease expired. It has since been replaced by nightlife and music venue B Live, which opened in May. Before its closure,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

10 Classic Hometown Fairs and Carnivals to Visit in NoVA

Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. One Loudoun Carnival at...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Garden & Gun

A New Cookbook from Virginia’s Beloved Red Truck Bakery

This week, Brian Noyes of Red Truck Bakery in Marshall, Virginia, released a new cookbook, The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook, and it’s packed with eighty-plus recipes for pies, cakes, buckles, rolls, and more, including mouthwatering savories like heirloom tomato pie and crab cakes dabbed with jalapeño-cilantro mayonnaise.
MARSHALL, VA
PennLive.com

ABC27 reporter announces he’s leaving station for post in D.C.

ABC27 announced on their Facebook page they are bidding farewell to reporter Daniel Hamburg today. “We wish him the best of luck in his [future] endeavors,” the post reads in part. On his own Facebook page, Hamburg announced he is leaving the central Pa. station to take a job...
WTOP

Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast

Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine. MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with...
BURKE, VA
theburn.com

Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location

A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: Hotel giant Hilton extends stay at Tysons headquarters, adding 350 jobs

Hilton is planning a major expansion of its headquarters in Tysons that will bring its workforce at the office to over 1,000 employees. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced this morning (Thursday) that the hospitality company will make “significant upgrades” to the office it has operated at 7930 Jones Branch Drive since 2009.
TYSONS, VA

