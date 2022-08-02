FEMA coordinator describes catastrophic flooding in Kentucky

Read on www.kvnf.org
Eastern Kentucky is cleaning up after flash flooding that killed 37 people
In eastern Kentucky, a slow cleanup and recovery is underway after flash flooding at the end of July. More than three dozen people died and some are still missing. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate on a temporary basis for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY, Philadelphia's NPR Member station. There, she most recently focused on the economy and immigration. She has reported on the causes of the Great Resignation, Afghans left behind after the U.S. troop withdrawal and how a government-backed rent-to-own housing program failed its tenants. Other highlights from her time at WHYY include exploring the dynamics of the 2020 presidential election cycle through changing communities in central Pennsylvania and covering comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trials.
Tudor Dixon will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan race for governor
LANSING, Mich. — Tudor Dixon has won the Michigan Republican primary for governor, according to The Associated Press. Friday, Dixon received a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Previously, she also racked up endorsements from well-known names in Michigan politics, like the family of former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Florida's DeSantis suspends state attorney who pledged not to enforce abortion bans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended a state attorney from the Tampa area for, quote, "picking and choosing" which laws to enforce. He cited the top prosecutor's recent pledge not to enforce abortion bans. Stephanie Colombini from member station WUSF reports. STEPHANIE COLOMBINI, BYLINE: The Hillsborough County state attorney, Andrew...
Wyoming's new ban on abortions has been temporarily blocked
The state judge has put a temporary hold on Wyoming's new law banning most abortions. That means the one clinic in the state that provides abortion care can continue to do so for at least another week until a judge hears the challenge from reproductive rights advocates. Will Walkey from the Mountain West News Bureau reports.
KVNF Regional Newscast: August 3, 2022
You’re tuned into KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Wednesday, August 3. I’m Stephanie Maltarich. The Montrose Press recently reported on updates relating to the Sunset Mesa body scheme case. The two Montrose women are now formally deemed guilty of mail fraud and aiding in the illegal sale of human remains. Their hearings are set for January 3, 2023 in Grand Junction. The U.S. Attorney’s Office calculated their sentences will be around 12-16 years.
Encore: As the West heats up, Oregon's outdoor worker protection rules are tested
After last summer's heat wave, Oregon instituted rules to protect outdoor workers — rules that are being put to the test this year. (Story aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on July 31, 2022.)
