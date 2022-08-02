ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lainey Wilson Gives Heartfelt Update After Her Father's Surgery

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Lainey Wilson shared an update with her fans on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (August 2), following her father’s health complications. The Wilson family said last week that “ he is fighting. He is fighting hard .”

Wilson took a moment during the heartfelt message to thank her country music family, the Yellowstone cast and crew and others who have offered prayers and support:

“Hey y’all. I just wanted to jump on here and check in on everything that has happened this past week. As a lot of y’all probably already know, my daddy has not been doing well. He is here in the ICU here in Houston. Along with trying to just deal with this terrible situation, I just want you to know that I have seen the power of prayer start to work miracles. Every single prayer, every single heart has been felt by me and my family. …The support and outreach has been unreal and overwhelming and it does not go unnoticed. I just wanted to say how much it means and let you know it truly is working miracles. He still has a long way to go, so please keep the prayers coming if you can because I know that it is truly making all the difference in the world. And if anybody has got a heart like a truck , it is him. As much as I want to spend time — every minute of every hour — by my daddy’s side and my family’s side, I know that he takes pride in hard work. So, that’s what I’m gonna do. So, I’ll be back out on the road this weekend singing every note for him and making him proud.”

The reigning iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist winner announced last week that she would have to cancel performances in Iowa over the weekend because of a “ family emergency .” She told fans at that time that she was “so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical.” Later that evening, Wilson shared a photo with her dad, saying: “My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know . ❤️”

Wilson’s single about resilience and growth “ means a little more right now ,” she said of “Heart Like A Truck,” which released earlier this year. “Reminding myself and all of you of the strength to be found during hard times.”

See Wilson’s latest update here :

Comments / 0

 

