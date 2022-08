NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover the victims were his own family, authorities said. The three children who died were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release, while the seven adults ranged from the late teens to a 79-year-old man. Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company firefighter Harold Baker said by phone that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives. He said that 13 dogs were also in the two-story home but did not say if he knew whether any survived.

NESCOPECK, PA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO