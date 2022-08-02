Dolphins Release Adam Butler

The Miami Dolphins have released veteran defensive lineman Adam Butler with a failed physical designation

The depth of the Miami Dolphins defensive line took a hit Tuesday when the team announced that veteran Adam Butler had been released with a failed physical designation.

Butler was headed into his second season with the Dolphins after coming over as an unrestricted free agent from the New England Patriots, but he didn't take part in any practice even though he wasn't put on any list (PUP or NFI) at the start of camp.

Butler was expected to be part of a defensive line rotation that includes Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis and veteran John Jenkins.

With Butler gone, the only defensive lineman beyond those five who's not a rookie is second-year player Benito Jones.

View the original article to see embedded media.

BUTLER'S 2021 SEASON WITH MIAMI

Butler played all 17 games in his first and only season with the Dolphins, with one start — against the Buffalo Bills at home in Week 2 after Davis was injured in the opener at New England.

After a slow start, Butler was a lot more effective in the second half of the season.

He finished with two sacks, in the victories against the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants. He also had three passes defenses, including two in the 17-9 victory against the Houston Texans.

Before joining the Dolphins, Butler had 15 sacks in four seasons with the Patriots, including a career-high six in 2019.