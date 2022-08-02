ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins Release Adam Butler

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBHTo_0h2HDect00

The Miami Dolphins have released veteran defensive lineman Adam Butler with a failed physical designation

The depth of the Miami Dolphins defensive line took a hit Tuesday when the team announced that veteran Adam Butler had been released with a failed physical designation.

Butler was headed into his second season with the Dolphins after coming over as an unrestricted free agent from the New England Patriots, but he didn't take part in any practice even though he wasn't put on any list (PUP or NFI) at the start of camp.

Butler was expected to be part of a defensive line rotation that includes Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis and veteran John Jenkins.

With Butler gone, the only defensive lineman beyond those five who's not a rookie is second-year player Benito Jones.

View the original article to see embedded media.

BUTLER'S 2021 SEASON WITH MIAMI

Butler played all 17 games in his first and only season with the Dolphins, with one start — against the Buffalo Bills at home in Week 2 after Davis was injured in the opener at New England.

After a slow start, Butler was a lot more effective in the second half of the season.

He finished with two sacks, in the victories against the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants. He also had three passes defenses, including two in the 17-9 victory against the Houston Texans.

Before joining the Dolphins, Butler had 15 sacks in four seasons with the Patriots, including a career-high six in 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle […] The post Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever

Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career. One stands above the rest, though. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday. In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player

The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
AthlonSports.com

Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical

The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The New England Patriots#Miami Butler#The Buffalo Bills#The New York Giants
NBC Sports

Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones

When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
DEL MAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
ClutchPoints

Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp

On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Sign P Sterling Hofrichter, Waive P Tommy Heatherly

Hofrichter, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Falcons back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Falcons, but was later waived at the start of the 2021 season. The Buccaneers signed Hofrichter to their practice squad late last season and he returned to Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
663
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

 https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy