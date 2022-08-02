ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Robb Report

Watch Chevy’s First Electrified Corvette Prototype Whip Around the Nürburgring

Chevrolet’s first electrified Corvette is getting closer. Almost three months after the automaker finally confirmed it was developing a hybrid C8, video of the car undergoing track testing at Germany’s Nürburgring has surfaced online. We’re still waiting for concrete details about what to expect from the much-anticipated model, but it’s hard not to get excited by the footage of the coupé roaring around the infamous race track.
CARS
SlashGear

This Little-Known Corvette From 1988 Is Faster Than A Brand New Tesla

Renowned American tuner and engineering specialist Callaway Cars has an exciting history built on a passion for speed. The company was established in 1977 by Ely Reeves Callaway III (son of Ely Callaway Jr., founder of Callaway Golf) in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Callaway started by making turbocharger upgrade kits for European brands like BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche.
CARS
Motorious

1967 Chevy Corvette Is A 427 Powered Dream Car

As the last year for the second-generation, the 1967 Corvette is a true collector’s car. The second-generation Chevrolet Corvette is likely one of GM's most recognizable vehicles for its sharp styling and performance. Outside of heavy muscle cars and European sports cars, the nation had yet to see something as violently powerful and nimble as this Chevy; the C2 Corvette took its place in automotive history as the holy grail of Corvettes. That's why they're so valuable and, more importantly, difficult to find. However, this particular vehicle may pose an opportunity to get your hands on one of Chevy's best vintage performance cars and some highly desirable options to match.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time

Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
CARS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last

The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Which Diesel Truck Gives You the Most Bang for Your Buck?

Choosing the biggest diesel truck you can get your hands on doesn’t mean you’re getting the most value for your money. Even though only a handful of trucks use diesel engines, these are the workhorses that offer the most towing power and best fuel mileage in the truck classes. Let’s dig in and find out which diesel-powered truck in each class offers the most bang for your buck.
CARS
nextbigfuture.com

Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years

The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Thieves Love These Cars: 2021’s Most Stolen Cars

Depending on where you live, car theft and car break-ins can be common. If it happens to you, it’s a stressful and unsettling experience. Not only do you have to deal with losing your car and possibly getting a new car, but you have to come to terms with what you have lost. Every year there is a ranking for the most stolen cars; in 2021, these are the top 10 most stolen cars.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

