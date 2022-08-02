BlueLinx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) _ BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $71.3 million.

The Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $7.48 per share.

The building products distributor posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

BlueLinx shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $82.05, a climb of 96% in the last 12 months.

