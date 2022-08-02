Paycom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $316.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $309.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Paycom said it expects revenue in the range of $327 million to $329 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion.

