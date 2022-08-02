Bird, Lime E-Bikes To Be Deployed As Of ‘Dockless Mobility’ Pilot Program

Read on www.canyon-news.com
City Opposes Move Of Juvenile Prisoners To Malibu Region
MALIBU—The city of Malibu is against action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many who were convicted of serious and violent crimes, to the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13. Public safety...
Top Neighborhoods In Canyon Country, California, Worth Investing In
UNITED STATES—Home to 68,854 residents, Canyon Country, California, is a dense and vibrant place with a family-friendly and suburban feel. Are you looking to invest in properties in the Santa Clarita area?. This guide will cover the top neighborhoods, from dated areas to brand new communities, so that you...
City Addresses Issues About Sunset Jazz Fest Event
MALIBU—The city of Malibu has issued a statement in response to a private operated live music event, the Sunset Jazz Fest held in the region on Saturday, July 30. The event resulting in numerous problems that impacted attendees of the event. Complaints and concerns from attendees about lack of organization and poor service were received.
COVID-19 Exposure At Santa Monica City Council
SANTA MONICA—The city determined that an individual who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 was in attendance at the Santa Monica City Council meeting on July 26 in the Council Chambers at Santa Monica City Hall. Based on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Health Officer Order, a...
Charges Against Adam Friedman Reduced
BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, August 1, during his arraignment, charges against, Adam Friedman, 37, the son of Beverly Hills City Councilmember, Lester Friedman were reduced. He was accused of setting up a fictitious Instagram account in the name of City Councilmember, Dr. Sharona Nazarian, who was running for open seat.
Brianna Kupfer’s Killer Had Extensive Criminal History
PACIFIC PALISADES—On August 3, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released the coroner’s report on the January 13, for Brianna Kupfer, 24, of Pacific Palisades. She was a UCLA student working at Croft House Furniture on North La Brea Avenue who was stabbed 26 times by Shawn Laval Smith.
West Nile Virus In Los Feliz
LOS FELIZ—On August 1, the Greater LA County Vector Control District announced a case of West Nile Virus collected on July 19 in the northeast corner of Griffith Park. The virus leaves its host with flu-like symptoms including the possibility of fever, body aches, headache, muscle aches, joint pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and in the most severe cases, death. There is no cure for West Nile Virus.
MMHS Specific Plan Project To Be Addressed By City Council August 8
MALIBU—On August 8, the Malibu City Council will conduct a second reading of Ordinance No. 501 that adopts changes to the Malibu Municipal Code and Local Coastal Program to implement the adopted Malibu Middle and High School (MMHS) Specific Plan Project. On July 11, the City Council considered the MMHS Specific Plan, EIR and code amendments. The Specific Plan establishes the development standards and plans for the redevelopment of the MMHS Campus to be implemented in four phases over the next 10 to 15 years.
