Bird, Lime E-Bikes To Be Deployed As Of ‘Dockless Mobility’ Pilot Program

MALIBU—On August 8, the Malibu City Council will conduct a second reading of Ordinance No. 501 that adopts changes to the Malibu Municipal Code and Local Coastal Program to implement the adopted Malibu Middle and High School (MMHS) Specific Plan Project. On July 11, the City Council considered the MMHS Specific Plan, EIR and code amendments. The Specific Plan establishes the development standards and plans for the redevelopment of the MMHS Campus to be implemented in four phases over the next 10 to 15 years.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO