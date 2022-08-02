ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Bird, Lime E-Bikes To Be Deployed As Of ‘Dockless Mobility’ Pilot Program

By Donald
Canyon News
 2 days ago
Canyon News

City Opposes Move Of Juvenile Prisoners To Malibu Region

MALIBU—The city of Malibu is against action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many who were convicted of serious and violent crimes, to the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13. Public safety...
MALIBU, CA
Canyon News

Top Neighborhoods In Canyon Country, California, Worth Investing In

UNITED STATES—Home to 68,854 residents, Canyon Country, California, is a dense and vibrant place with a family-friendly and suburban feel. Are you looking to invest in properties in the Santa Clarita area?. This guide will cover the top neighborhoods, from dated areas to brand new communities, so that you...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Canyon News

City Addresses Issues About Sunset Jazz Fest Event

MALIBU—The city of Malibu has issued a statement in response to a private operated live music event, the Sunset Jazz Fest held in the region on Saturday, July 30. The event resulting in numerous problems that impacted attendees of the event. Complaints and concerns from attendees about lack of organization and poor service were received.
MALIBU, CA
Canyon News

COVID-19 Exposure At Santa Monica City Council

SANTA MONICA—The city determined that an individual who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 was in attendance at the Santa Monica City Council meeting on July 26 in the Council Chambers at Santa Monica City Hall. Based on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Health Officer Order, a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Canyon News

Charges Against Adam Friedman Reduced

BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, August 1, during his arraignment, charges against, Adam Friedman, 37, the son of Beverly Hills City Councilmember, Lester Friedman were reduced. He was accused of setting up a fictitious Instagram account in the name of City Councilmember, Dr. Sharona Nazarian, who was running for open seat.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Canyon News

Brianna Kupfer’s Killer Had Extensive Criminal History

PACIFIC PALISADES—On August 3, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released the coroner’s report on the January 13, for Brianna Kupfer, 24, of Pacific Palisades. She was a UCLA student working at Croft House Furniture on North La Brea Avenue who was stabbed 26 times by Shawn Laval Smith.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

West Nile Virus In Los Feliz

LOS FELIZ—On August 1, the Greater LA County Vector Control District announced a case of West Nile Virus collected on July 19 in the northeast corner of Griffith Park. The virus leaves its host with flu-like symptoms including the possibility of fever, body aches, headache, muscle aches, joint pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and in the most severe cases, death. There is no cure for West Nile Virus.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

MMHS Specific Plan Project To Be Addressed By City Council August 8

MALIBU—On August 8, the Malibu City Council will conduct a second reading of Ordinance No. 501 that adopts changes to the Malibu Municipal Code and Local Coastal Program to implement the adopted Malibu Middle and High School (MMHS) Specific Plan Project. On July 11, the City Council considered the MMHS Specific Plan, EIR and code amendments. The Specific Plan establishes the development standards and plans for the redevelopment of the MMHS Campus to be implemented in four phases over the next 10 to 15 years.
MALIBU, CA

