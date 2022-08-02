Prudential: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) _ Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $565 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.74 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.62 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $13.77 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRU