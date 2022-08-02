ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandiant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Mandiant, Inc. (MNDT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $90.5 million in its second quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The computer security software company posted revenue of $137.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.2 million.

