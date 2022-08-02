ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Chesapeake Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.24 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $8.27. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.87 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.74 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $3.52 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHK

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share. The multimedia company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Guardant Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $229.4 million in its second quarter. The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.25 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Zillow, Monster Beverage fall; Yelp, Atlassian rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., down $2.89 to $14.59. The owner of CNN and HBO reported a surprising loss for the second quarter. Atlassian Corp., up $38.18 to $268.59. The software company gave investors an encouraging...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Chesapeake Energy Corp#Automated Insights
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 47 cents to $89.01 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 80 cents to $94.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 7 cents to $2.86 a gallon. September heating oil fell 12 cents to $3.22 a gallon. September natural gas fell 6 cents to $8.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy