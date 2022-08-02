Chesapeake Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.24 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $8.27. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.87 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.74 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $3.52 billion in the period.

