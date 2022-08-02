Waste Connections: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $224.1 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

Waste Connections expects full-year revenue of $7.13 billion.

