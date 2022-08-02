ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waste Connections: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $224.1 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

Waste Connections expects full-year revenue of $7.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WCN

The Associated Press

Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share. The multimedia company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Guardant Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $229.4 million in its second quarter. The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.25 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Almaden Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) on Friday reported a loss of $726,000 in its second quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. The company’s shares closed at 25 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 43...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Caesars Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $123 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2

Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Yellow’s shares soar as LTL carrier posts strong quarter

Shares of Yellow Corp. soared more than 26% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the less than truckload carrier posted earnings per share that more than tripled consensus estimates and reported its highest quarterly operating income since 2007. Earnings per share came in at $1.17, compared to a net loss of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

QuidelOrtho: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Thursday reported net income of $19.3 million in its second quarter. The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.12 per share. The medical diagnostics company posted revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Texas Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) on Wednesday reported profit of $118.9 million in its second quarter. The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $15.37 per share. The landowner posted revenue of $176.3 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Kingsway Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) _ Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter. The Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 9 cents per share. The merchant...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

DMC Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) _ DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share. The diversified holding company posted revenue of $165.8...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Interface: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported net income of $16.8 million in its second quarter. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 36 cents per share. The carpet tile company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

EverCommerce's Earnings Outlook

EverCommerce EVCM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EverCommerce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. EverCommerce bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings

Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings

Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $118.62 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expedia Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Expedia Group EXPE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Expedia Group beat estimated earnings by 24.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $1.07 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

