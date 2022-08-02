FMC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ FMC Corp. (FMC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $134.2 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.93 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.20. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.55.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.26 billion.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.5 billion to $5.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMC