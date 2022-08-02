Powell Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $135.5 million in the period.

