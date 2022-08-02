Brice Cherry: Baylor fans justified in their glee, delirium over Novosad's decision

Read on wacotrib.com
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
WacoTrib.com
Baylor defense could be even better than last season
In an era when ridiculously talented quarterbacks and high scoring offenses get 90 percent of the publicity, Baylor proved last season there’s still a place for great defense. The Bears’ defense ranked among the best in the country in the 2021 Big 12 championship season, finishing with a phenomenal...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor track shuffles staff, adds new recruit
The Baylor track and field program announced a pair of staff changes on Wednesday. The Bears promoted Stacey Smith to associate head coach and announced the addition of Abbie Fredrick as an assistant coach. Fredrick comes to Waco from Black Hills (S.D.) State University, where she spent the past season....
WacoTrib.com
Baylor baseball hires Darin Thomas as director of operations
Former UT-Arlington head coach Darin Thomas was announced as Baylor Baseball’s new director of operations by Bears head coach Mitch Thompson on Tuesday. “I am extremely excited to add Darin Thomas to our staff,” Thompson said. “I’ve known D.T. for nearly 30 years. He has a fantastic baseball mind with unrivaled experience in the game. He will serve our program in so many ways, knowing exactly how to do every part of this role. His love and care for the game of baseball, his prior success running a Division I program and his character are unmatched, making him a fantastic fit for our staff. We are truly blessed to have him joining us here at Baylor.”
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Colbert places seventh in 100 meters at Under-20 world meet
CALI, Colombia — Baylor’s Laurenz Colbert wrapped up his time at the Under-20 World Championships with a seventh-place finish in the 100 meters on Tuesday. Colbert advanced through Monday’s prelims and Tuesday’s earlier semifinal to reach the final as the only American to advance. In the final, he registered a time of 10.24 to place seventh.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor track welcomes transfer from South Dakota
The Baylor track and field program has landed a transfer from South Dakota in sprinter Demar Francis. Francis is a native of St. Thomas, Jamaica, and attended Excelsior High School in Kingston, where he broke the school's 28-year-old record in the 400 meters. Francis holds collegiate career-bests of 6.87 seconds...
WacoTrib.com
Waco karate students place at national tournament
AAMA Karate School in Waco qualified nine students for the 2022 AAU National tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this summer. Six students placed in their divisions. More than 1,500 athletes from across the nation competed. Pictured at the AAMA Karate School dojo are, front row, left to right: Xhela Bonifazi,...
WacoTrib.com
Young bands Red Clay Strays, Cameron Sacky make downtown Waco debut
Two up-and-coming bands with a strong rock streak in their music make their Backyard debuts this hot weather weekend, intending to keep the heat on their young careers. For the Mobile, Alabama-based Red Clay Strays, Friday’s show comes during the band’s current tour in support of their album “Moment of Truth,” released earlier this year. It’s the latest album for the band, which formed in 2016 from the remnants of a group that lead vocalist and guitarist Brandon Coleman, electric guitarist Drew Nix and bassist Andrew Bishop started. Their musical paths crossed those of electric guitarist Zach Rishel and drummer John Hall and Red Clay Strays — red clay from southern Alabama and “strays” from their individual stories — was the result.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (9) updates to this series since Updated 11 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Waco workers handle the heat
With 33 consecutive 100-degree days rolling through Waco by Wednesday, it is hard for many to imagine spending longer than a couple minutes fully exposed to this summer’s heat. The reality is that an estimated 32 million workers in the United States work in the heat daily, usually without...
WacoTrib.com
Three businesses move into remodeled building across 11th from Balcones Distilling
Zach Gerik sells crop insurance to farmers and ranchers, so he knows about risk taking. His gamble at 218 S. 11th St. has turned up aces, creating lease space where a roof collapsed and the facade badly needed a facelift. Gerik grew up farming near Aquilla, population 110, but later...
WacoTrib.com
Local family pushes awareness of common brain-eating amoeba in years after daughter's death
While a day spent on the water should be a relaxing escape from the heat, for some people, summer fun can quickly turn into their worst nightmare. This was the case for Laci Avant, who lost her 10-year-old daughter, Lily Mae, to a brain-eating amoeba in 2019 after swimming in the Brazos River that flows through their Waco-area backyard.
WacoTrib.com
Watch now — New Waco riverwalk design presentation at Aug. 2, 2022 council meeting
New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk presented designs to the Waco City Council during its meeting Tuesday, along with Eric Johnston, a senior associate with the AECOM engineering firm serving as a consultant on the riverwalk and Riverfront projects. Johnston’s team worked with Walker Partners and OJB, a landscape architecture firm. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/new-waco-riverwalk-design-seeks-to-link-riverfront-development-foster-pavilion-ranger-museum/article_20d56c88-1386-11ed-a383-f7953cb7f6c9.html.
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco.
WacoTrib.com
Remnants of Lions Park, Kiddieland in Waco being cleared away
Remnants of Lions Park and Kiddieland are in the midst of being demolished, a process that will last about a month, according to parks officials. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said demolition work will continue for most of August, followed by backfill and grading work to make the site more level.
WacoTrib.com
Forest service: Wildfire near Marlin 95% contained
Working into the night Tuesday, a team of firefighters from at least 14 agencies brought the Bull Dog Fire, southeast of Marlin, to 95% containment. “Two total outbuildings were destroyed,” said Emery Johnson, a spokesperson for the Texas A&M Forest Service in a Wednesday email. The Bull Dog Fire consumed 92 acres in Falls County within a triangle bounded by State Highway 6 and County Roads 220 and 236.
WacoTrib.com
DPS: Fleeing a deputy, Hillsboro man dies in one-car crash near I-35 in Hewitt
A Hillsboro man died in a fiery crash along Interstate 35 in Hewitt on Saturday night after he fled from a McLennan County deputy trying to stop him for a traffic violation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Kelton Hubert, 32, died at the scene of the single-vehicle...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Local government can handle ‘divisive issues’ with grace
I read with interest Nat Green’s July 29 letter. I understand but disagree with the concern that Waco City Council Member Kelly Palmer’s proposal will eventually cause riots like we have seen in Portland and other cities. I am confident that the city council can handle this “divisive issue” and that its decision won’t result in riots and/or in the “defunding” of our Waco Police Department.
WacoTrib.com
Waco budget sets out American Rescue Plan funding uses on housing, generators, more
As Waco officials wade through the budgeting process, they are looking to federal COVID-19 aid awarded last year to help fix the city’s housing market, buy emergency generators and fund health care facility expansions. Under the city’s proposed 2022-23 budget, $11 million in American Rescue Plan funding and $2.9...
WacoTrib.com
Waco woman gets 10-year probation term in 2020 shooting
A Waco woman received a sentence of 10 years’ probation Wednesday after a jury convicted her of shooting another woman in April 2020. Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court sentenced Angelica Gallegos, 40, after a jury convicted her Tuesday of second-degree felony aggravated assault. The victim in the April 2, 2020 shooting did not die.
WacoTrib.com
Tree on power line sparks wildfire southeast of Marlin
Firefighters from fourteen agencies, together with four state aircraft, battled a 75-acre wildfire southeast of Marlin on Tuesday that threatened 10 to 15 families and their homes. The fire was an estimated 40% contained by 6:30 p.m., Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Emery Johnson said. The fire burned mostly heavy...
