Steris: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Steris Corp. (STE) on Tuesday reported net income of $111.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The medical products maker posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period.

Steris expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.60 per share.

