Computer Programs and Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) _ Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.

The Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The healthcare information technology company posted revenue of $82.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPSI

