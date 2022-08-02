Computer Programs and Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) _ Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.

The Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The healthcare information technology company posted revenue of $82.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.2 million.

