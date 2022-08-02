Conduent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) _ Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Tuesday reported break-even earnings in its second quarter.

The Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had net income that was 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $928 million in the period.

_____

