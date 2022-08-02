Brightcove: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $301,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The internet video streaming service company posted revenue of $54.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Brightcove expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $52 million to $53 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Brightcove expects full-year earnings in the range of 23 cents to 30 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $211 million to $215 million.

Brightcove shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.23, a decline of 46% in the last 12 months.

