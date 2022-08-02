ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Summit Hotel Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Austin, Texas, said it had funds from operations of $32.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 29 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $7.9 million, or 7 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in higher end hotels posted revenue of $183.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INN

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Big 5: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.9 million. On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $253.8 million in the period. Big...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Caesars Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $123 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Kingsway Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) _ Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter. The Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 9 cents per share. The merchant...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $108.2 million. The Williamsville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.54 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Benzinga

Aptiv Cuts FY22 Forecast On Q2 Earnings Miss

Aptiv PLC APTV reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $4.06 billion, missing the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue rose 9% adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements. Revenue in North America rose 21%, South America fell 30%, Europe grew 4%, and Asia increased 2%, which includes a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

EverCommerce's Earnings Outlook

EverCommerce EVCM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EverCommerce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. EverCommerce bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings

Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Hotels#Zacks Investment Research#Snapshot#Reit#Business Industry#Linus Business#Automated Insights#Inn
Benzinga

Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $118.62 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair FUN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cedar Fair has an average price target of $62.83 with a high of $89.00 and a low of $40.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

AG Mortgage Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights

AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AG Mortgage Investment beat estimated earnings by 122.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $7.30 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Benzinga

Prestige Consumer: Q1 Earnings Insights

Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $7.88 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: CSW Industrials Q1 Earnings

CSW Industrials CSWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CSW Industrials beat estimated earnings by 34.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.4. Revenue was up $38.67 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Performant Financial

Performant Financial PFMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Performant Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. Performant Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Twist Bioscience Q3 Earnings

Twist Bioscience TWST reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Twist Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 17.56%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-1.31. Revenue was up $21.09 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: FuboTV Q2 Earnings

FuboTV FUBO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FuboTV beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.69. Revenue was up $91.01 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cavco Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cavco Indus CVCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cavco Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.24%, reporting an EPS of $6.63 versus an estimate of $5.13. Revenue was up $257.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Rocket Companies Q2 Earnings

Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocket Companies missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was down $1.40 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy