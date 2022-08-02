OneSpan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $52.8 million in the period.

