OneSpan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) _ OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $52.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSPN

Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
