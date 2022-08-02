ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Extra Space Storage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Salt Lake City, said it had funds from operations of $305.1 million, or $2.13 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.04 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $232.1 million, or $1.73 per share.

The self-storage facility real estate investment trust posted revenue of $475 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $463.5 million.

Extra Space Storage expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.30 to $8.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXR

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share. The multimedia company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Zillow, Monster Beverage fall; Yelp, Atlassian rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., down $2.89 to $14.59. The owner of CNN and HBO reported a surprising loss for the second quarter. Atlassian Corp., up $38.18 to $268.59. The software company gave investors an encouraging...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy