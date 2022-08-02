Good Samaritan launches survey to customize healthcare to local people

Read on www.wthitv.com
WTHI
Offenders from Wabash Valley prison donate over 1,000 pounds of food to people in need - here's how they did it
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Inmates at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility are giving back to the community this summer. Several offenders have turned an area of the facility into a lush garden. They plant, care for and harvest the crops. After they grow, the fruits of their labor are...
WTHI
Bus drivers at the Northeast School Corporation to see a pay increase
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - As schools get ready for the new school year, they need to fill out faculty positions. The school has recently struggled to fill positions for the upcoming school year and are looking for new forms of incentive to attract people to apply. So to make sure the school has of bus drivers for this year, the Northeast School Corporation is raising the position's wage.
WTHI
Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
Knox County projects suffer electrical setbacks
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The lights are still out at the Ouabache Trails Park. The park has been dealing with electrical issues since June, and it closed indefinitely last week as repairs took place to bring back power. Knox County parks and recreation superintendent Rhonda Foster said the park is still closed, as weather has caused […]
WTHI
Helping His Hands Disaster Response sends supplies to Kentucky after catastrophic flood
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After devastating flash flooding in eastern Kentucky, many need help. People across the nation are pitching in to help in different ways, from donating to heading down to Kentucky themselves to help. Helping His Hands Disaster Response in Vincennes is sending supplies to people in need....
WTHI
Back-to-school COVID-19 protocols
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - We reached out to school districts in Clark County, Illinois and Sullivan County, Indiana to talk about how they will be handling COVID-19 outbreaks, should there be one at one of their schools. Although they are in different states, both districts have a similar approach...
wevv.com
Free breakfasts and lunches approved for students at several Gibson County schools
Students at several Gibson County, Indiana schools will receive free breakfasts and lunches during the upcoming school year. Officials with North Gibson School Corporation said Thursday that free breakfasts and lunches had been approved for students at Princeton Community Primary School, Princeton Community Intermediate School, and Princeton Community Middle School.
wamwamfm.com
Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death
Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
WTHI
IDOE gives $10 million of grants to Indiana schools to promote employability skills for after high school
INDIANA, (WTHI) - Hoosier students are getting ready to see some support that could help them find jobs easier. The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) is awarding $10 million to support programs teaching important skills needed in careers across industries. IDOE partnered with All4Ed and BloomBoard to pilot a set...
vincennespbs.org
Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes
Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
Knox County nears top of the state in COVID-19 rates
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With coronavirus case numbers hitting their highest point in months, Knox County Health Official Dr. Alan Stewart was blunt when discussing the county’s situation. “Our recent numbers have been somewhat disappointing. We actually have high numbers. In particular, with regard to the rest of the state. We seem to be at the […]
WIBC.com
ISP: Evansville Man Was Driving Impaired With Kids, Crashed into Embankment
EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A man from Evansville was arrested because police say he crashed his Ford Explorer while driving impaired with three kids in it. William Burdette, 27, of Evansville is accused of driving his Explorer impaired westbound on I-64 when he went off the road, rolled the Explorer several times, and crashed into an embankment at around 1 Friday morning.
Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute native to perform in Comedians For A Cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute native Alex Cunningham will be among those performing this weekend in Comedians For A Cause. The event sponsored by the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors will raise money to help build so-called tiny houses for homeless veterans. For more information on the event click here.
WTHI
Preparations for Watermelon Festival underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) It may be quiet on Patrick Henry Square right now, but in less than 24 hours, hundreds of people will be here having some end of summer fun. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been working hard all year preparing for the annual Watermelon Festival. Favorites...
14news.com
Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.
14news.com
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
vincennespbs.org
Stabbing investigation in Odon
Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
WTHI
"Inflation is top of mind for everyone..." What to expect this back-to-school shopping season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's time to head back to the classroom! But filing up those backpacks is going to leave your wallet a bit more empty this year. From gas to groceries, it seems inflation has affected the wallets of just about everyone. "Inflation is the top of mind...
WTHI
'They said there's a shooter in the building, we took off running,' - Walmart shoppers speak out following strange incident at local store
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still lots of buzz around a strange incident at a Terre Haute store. We told you on Tuesday how shoppers at the eastside Walmart were scared after two men walked in with masks. One of them had what turned out to be a pellet gun tucked in his waistband.
