ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Good Samaritan launches survey to customize healthcare to local people

By Natalie Seals
WTHI
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHI

Bus drivers at the Northeast School Corporation to see a pay increase

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - As schools get ready for the new school year, they need to fill out faculty positions. The school has recently struggled to fill positions for the upcoming school year and are looking for new forms of incentive to attract people to apply. So to make sure the school has of bus drivers for this year, the Northeast School Corporation is raising the position's wage.
SHELBURN, IN
WTHI

Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox County projects suffer electrical setbacks

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The lights are still out at the Ouabache Trails Park. The park has been dealing with electrical issues since June, and it closed indefinitely last week as repairs took place to bring back power. Knox County parks and recreation superintendent Rhonda Foster said the park is still closed, as weather has caused […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
County
Knox County, IN
Vincennes, IN
Health
City
Vincennes, IN
WTHI

Back-to-school COVID-19 protocols

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - We reached out to school districts in Clark County, Illinois and Sullivan County, Indiana to talk about how they will be handling COVID-19 outbreaks, should there be one at one of their schools. Although they are in different states, both districts have a similar approach...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Free breakfasts and lunches approved for students at several Gibson County schools

Students at several Gibson County, Indiana schools will receive free breakfasts and lunches during the upcoming school year. Officials with North Gibson School Corporation said Thursday that free breakfasts and lunches had been approved for students at Princeton Community Primary School, Princeton Community Intermediate School, and Princeton Community Middle School.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death

Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Community Health#Good Samaritan Hospital
vincennespbs.org

Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes

Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox County nears top of the state in COVID-19 rates

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With coronavirus case numbers hitting their highest point in months, Knox County Health Official Dr. Alan Stewart was blunt when discussing the county’s situation. “Our recent numbers have been somewhat disappointing. We actually have high numbers. In particular, with regard to the rest of the state. We seem to be at the […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Evansville Man Was Driving Impaired With Kids, Crashed into Embankment

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A man from Evansville was arrested because police say he crashed his Ford Explorer while driving impaired with three kids in it. William Burdette, 27, of Evansville is accused of driving his Explorer impaired westbound on I-64 when he went off the road, rolled the Explorer several times, and crashed into an embankment at around 1 Friday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WEHT/WTVW

Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
NEWBURGH, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Terre Haute native to perform in Comedians For A Cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute native Alex Cunningham will be among those performing this weekend in Comedians For A Cause. The event sponsored by the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors will raise money to help build so-called tiny houses for homeless veterans. For more information on the event click here.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Preparations for Watermelon Festival underway

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) It may be quiet on Patrick Henry Square right now, but in less than 24 hours, hundreds of people will be here having some end of summer fun. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been working hard all year preparing for the annual Watermelon Festival. Favorites...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Stabbing investigation in Odon

Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
ODON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy