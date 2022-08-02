Hospital system serving MS, AL merges with Louisiana system

Vivian Lynn Brooks, 63 of Ellisville, MS passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Ellisville, MS. She was born Wednesday, July 22, 1959, in Wayne County, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 10:00 at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel, Mississippi. Bro. Robby Johnson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ELLISVILLE, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO