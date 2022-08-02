Hospital system serving MS, AL merges with Louisiana system

Read on impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (seven, three, eight; FB: nine) (nine, eight, five, five; FB: nine) (one, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $55,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000.
Mississippi opting out of federal rent, utility payment program
(The Center Square) – Federal rent and utility payments will be no more in Mississippi. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides up to 15 months free rent and utility payments, will come to an end Aug. 15. The governor says the...
City of Laurel make changes to two city positions
The Laurel City Council Confirmed a new person to fill the city’s Judge Pro Tem position with the City of Laurel’s Municipal Court. Based on an unanimous vote of the council this week, Cruz Gray has been recommended and confirmed as the city’s new Judge Pro Tem for the Laurel’s Municipal Court.
Crop Connection
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended June 1. Soybean growers will have until Aug. 15 to vote on the candidates. • District 3 Nominee...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (one, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $55,000.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:. (nine, eight, five, five; FB: nine)
State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians
Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get...
Mary Louise Padgett Davis
Mary Louise Padgett Davis, 76, of Taylorsville, Mississippi, went to her heavenly home on July 30, 2022. She was born on February 28, 1946, in Waynesboro, Mississippi, to the late Clinton and Annie Taylor. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at...
Vivian Lynn Brooks
Vivian Lynn Brooks, 63 of Ellisville, MS passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Ellisville, MS. She was born Wednesday, July 22, 1959, in Wayne County, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 10:00 at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, MS. Burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel, Mississippi. Bro. Robby Johnson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tristan Kai Carney
Tristan Kai Carney passed from this world and into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was born to Autumn Nichole Carney and Arlis Jones on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Waynesboro Mississippi. He was preceded in death by Gerald Carney (great-grandfather), Tristan Clark...
Nora Mae Fountain Moss
Nora Mae Fountain Moss, 84 of Laurel, MS passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in Taylorsville, MS. She was born Wednesday, July 20, 1938, in Newton, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in 1204 B. Ave. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. The burial will take place in Lawn Haven Cemetery in Laurel, MS. Bro. Chris Hodge will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Todd Anthony Jones
Todd Anthony Jones was born Wednesday, January 11, 1967, in Newton to his parents, Joe B. and Karlene Stringer Jones, who precede him in death. Todd passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home in Bay Springs. Todd was graduate of Raleigh High School, and furthered his education at...
Marvin L. Byrd
Marvin L. Byrd passed from this life to his heavenly home Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on December 13, 1937, in Laurel to G.J. (Glennie) Byrd and Edna Rustin Byrd, the youngest of the family. He was 84 years old. Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of...
Joseph Edward Watson
Joseph Edward Watson was born December 25, 1938, and died August 1, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas L. Watson and Gladys Montgomery Watson of Laurel, MS and his wife, Yvonne Busby Watson. A son also preceded him, Thomas Edward Watson; three brothers, Charles T. Watson, Robert N. Watson, and Pat L. Watson; and one nephew, Michael Walters.
