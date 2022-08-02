Read on woodradio.iheart.com
Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday
> Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Friday marks the new dawn of Pennsylvania's minimum wage laws, mostly for workers who earn tips. The change will increase the amount of tip money an employee must receive before their hourly rate can be reduced from 7-dollars 25-cents to as low as 2-dollars, 83 cents per hour. Employers also will not be allowed to deduct any credit card or other payment processing fees from employees' tips.
Deadline to Apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Bonus Extended
>Deadline to Apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Bonus Extended. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year. A proposal to give one-time bonus rebates recently became effective when Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 54 into law. It provides for Pennsylvanians who have been approved for a rebate to receive an added one-time bonus equal to 70 percent of their last rebate amount. The deadline to apply also was recently extended -- to Dec. 31st.
Tim Sieren Practical Farmers of Iowa
Andy had a visit with The Practical Farmers of Iowa and got to visit with 8-year member Tim Sieren who has been no-tilling since 1979, planting cover crops, clover, and rye for many purposes, and very into the regenerative side of agriculture. Below is a photo on Tim's farm near Keota, Iowa.
Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns
(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Arizona History
The monster Mega Millions jackpot prize is no longer in our reach. That $1.3 billion went to someone in Illinois— even though they haven't claimed it yet. But it's those huge jackpots that keep people interested in trying their luck every few months. Are you one of those people...
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
Five People Arrested for Money Laundering Between Iowa and Mexico
(Waterloo, IA) -- Five people are in custody in connection to a money laundering operation between Iowa and Mexico. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the investigation into the money laundering scheme lasted two years before arrests were made. Those arrested include:. Richard Mohorne. Megan Heying. Mark Sayles.
Oregon Pauses Wildfire Risk Map Development
Oregon pauses the process of developing a wildfire risk map. Cal Mukumoto, Oregon State Forester and Director of the Oregon Department of Forestry, issued the following statement today:. Oregon’s wildfire environment has changed significantly in the past decade. Climate change is bringing us hotter, drier summers and historic levels of...
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair appearance
(Grand Island, NE) -- Lady A announces that they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022, including their stop at the Nebraska State Fair. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience."
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
Authorities in Alabama are working to capture a kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office animal control deputies have launched a search alongside Bigham Farms and Exotics to locate a kangaroo that was spotted along Rose Boulevard on Tuesday (August 2), WVTM reports. Bigham Farms specified...
This Is South Carolina's Best College Town
South Carolina is home to many fantastic universities that each offer students a different college experience, from small-town liberal arts schools to competitive academic universities in the heart of one of the country's biggest cities. Far & Wide searched small cities around the country to find the best college town...
Former Cuomo Adviser Killed After Being Kicked Out Of Lyft On Highway
Sidney Wolf, an ex-adviser to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was killed last month after being kicked out of a Lyft ride in the middle of a Delaware highway, FOX 5 NY reports. A fatal crash was reported by Delaware State Police on Coastal Highway near Anchors Way in...
Roof Collapses At Arizona Grocery Store After Heavy Rains
Overnight rains caused part of the roof to collapse at one Arizona grocery store. 12 News reported that part of the roof at a Bashas' store in Peoria caved in after the storms. Firefighters say that the roof likely collapsed due to the overnight storms that took place in the...
Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman
>Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman. (Pasco Co., FL) - Pennsylvania State Police say the remains of a missing South Central, Pennsylvania woman have been recovered in Florida. PSP says 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen in late February in Shippensburg. Remains found on a property in Pasco County, Florida have been positively identified as Forbes. State Police are working with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office to investigate her death, which is believed to be a homicide.
MSP: Girls possibly taken by non-custodial mother in Saint Joseph County
CENTREVILLE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Michigan State Police are looking for two girls taken from their foster home in Centreville, possibly by their non-custodial mother. Samantha Prewitt had previously threatened to take 6-year-old Alexandra Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Tucker, MSP said. It's believed Samantha Prewitt is driving a blue Dodge Caravan...
North Carolina Man Celebrates Big Lottery Win: 'We're Just Ecstatic'
A man in North Carolina is "ecstatic" after hitting the jackpot to score a six-figure prize. Pernell Shoulars Jr., of Fayetteville, stopped by the Short Trip on Stoney Point Road on Friday (July 29) where he picked up a $10 Triple Win Fast Play lottery ticket. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Shoulars thought his luck had run out after seeing someone had just hit the $272,829 jackpot; however his mood changed when the store clerk told him he was the lucky winner.
This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Washington
Everybody needs a vacation, not just from work but sometimes people. Luckily, the wilderness offers the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of both life and tourist spots. You can immerse yourself in nature, enjoy outdoor activities, or just vibe with the simplicity of your surroundings. Cheapism did some...
Fake California Doctor Accused Of Performing Unlicensed Medical Procedures
A California man was arrested after being accused of impersonating a doctor and performing unlicensed surgeries and procedures. The Orange County District Attorney's Office said that 61-year-old Elias Renteria Segoviano has worked out of several locations in and around Anaheim since 2019, performing Botox injections, lip and face fillers, and thread-lift procedures.
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News. 45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents. The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In Ohio
Burritos are a staple cuisine of Mexican origin that can be made in many different ways depending the time of day that you plan to eat them. They are versatile and accommodate even the pickiest of eaters. Basically, it is a genius way to shove a lot of food in your mouth all at once, but in a controlled, perfectly wrapped manner. Burrito's popularly feature a protein, pico de gallo, corn, beans and other fresh ingredients and spices depending on the meal. Those making breakfast burritos will often include eggs, protein, and some vegetables into the mix. Restaurants like Chipotle, Qdoba, and Moe's Southwest Grill, allow customers to choose exactly what they want to put into their burrito, and even offer it in the form of a bowl.
