Residents petition City Council to decriminalize abortion in Athens

WOUB
Athens City Council refers towing ordinance to committee
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – In a unanimous decision, the Athens City Council voted Monday to refer an ordinance that would dismantle the city’s towing regulations back to committee. The ordinance would have eliminated regulations that set towing fees and the process for tow truck operators to get a...
WHIZ
Munson School and Mosaic Tile Property Demolition Bidding Underway
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation is still working on the demolishing of the Mosaic property and Munson school. Each property is up for bid for demolition. At the pre-bid meeting on July 28th, 2022, 18 demolition contractors attended and were interested in Mosaic property. Several...
Commissioners on trick-or-treat, dogs and jail
PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a packed agenda and to hear citizen concerns regarding various community development projects. Commissioners expressed at the top of the meeting that several residents had reached out to inquire about trick-or-treat times for the county. “This is likely the most important...
thepostathens.com
Results: Ohio special primary election
Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
WTAP
Wood County Senior Citizens Association set to distribute vouchers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Senior Citizen Association is set to hand out vouchers. Starting Tuesday, August 9th the vouchers will be available for pick up between 1 and 4 PM at the Senior Center on Green Street. The amount provided by the vouchers has risen to $30 and...
columbusfreepress.com
“Cheshire, Ohio” Virtual Screening and “question-and-answer” with Director Eve Morgenstern
“A gun-toting 83-year-old woman refuses to sell her house to the power plant next door. But despite her refusal, the plant has moved ahead with their 20-million-dollar deal to buy out most of Cheshire and bulldoze all the homes. What happened in this Ohio River town overrun by one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the world? A story of money, power, and the increasingly difficult choices we face surrounding coal and the environment, ‘Cheshire, Ohio’ makes us think twice about home.”
meigsindypress.com
July 2022 Meigs Grand Jury Returns Indictments
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on July 13, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned twenty-two indictments. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. Christopher Caldwell, 40, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, was indicted for...
ohio.edu
Athens named in Best Hometowns by Ohio Magazine
Author: Story by Macklin Caruso, Photos by Ben Siegel and Joel Prince, Courtesy of the Athens County Visitor's Bureau. Affirming what thousands of Ohio University students and alumni know to be true, Athens has been recognized by Ohio Magazine as one of the best places to live, work and visit in Ohio. The official recognition will be part of the magazine’s annual Best Hometowns issue, which will be published on Nov. 1.
WSAZ
Destroyed bridge traps people in Jackson County community for more than a day
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong rains Monday night into Tuesday morning washed away a bridge in Jackson County around 100 feet downstream. Brandon Hall, who lives in Evans, West Virginia, woke up to go to work Tuesday morning, but there was no way for him to get across. “Walked...
Portsmouth Times
Organized & Major Crimes Task Force assists the Ohio Adult Authority and U.S. Marshals
Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless announce that on August 2nd, 2022, at approximately 12:00hrs, Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount, Ohio.
When does a mess in someone else’s yard become your business?
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Facebook post from Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton has awakened controversy over how abandoned vehicles can be dealt with if they’re not on your property. “We don’t have to have junk cars sitting in our driveways. We don’t have to do that,” Eggleton said. “We’re a beautiful place. Let’s […]
meigsindypress.com
Meigs Deputies to Participate in High Visibility Enforcement Campaign this Weekend
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Deputies will be participating in an enforcement campaign focusing on traffic safety. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, his office will be conducting a High Visibility Enforcement campaign this upcoming weekend. This campaign is part of the Summer Holiday Enforcement Program Grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. High Visibility Enforcement is a universal traffic safety approach designed to create deterrence and change unlawful traffic behaviors. The goal is to reduce fatal crashes in Meigs County.
WOUB
Appalachian counties have plans to use American Rescue Plan funding but still face project obstacles
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – A historic amount of money is being invested into Ohio’s Appalachian counties and officials are in the throes of deciding how to spend the money while also avoiding any application or project obstacles. Sam Miller, development director at Buckeye Hills Regional Council, said this...
myfox28columbus.com
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
Portsmouth Times
19 Indictments handed down
PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
WOUB
One COVID-related death has been reported in Athens County, along with 185 new cases for July 29 – Aug. 4
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 147 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after one was added to the total Thursday. The county also has now had had 16,782 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 185 additional cases were reported since last week’s update.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
Swine Influenza Detected in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and...
WTAP
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP and our family of stations will be unavailable to over-the-air customers only Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. This is due to electrical work being done at the transmitter site.
