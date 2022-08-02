Read on kuow.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25-year-old man recovering after rescuers pull him from Lake Washington
SEATTLE — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after rescuers pulled him from Lake Washington in Seattle on Wednesday. First responders were called after 4 p.m. to the 500 block of Lakeside Avenue South for reports of a person in the water and in distress. This was in the Leschi neighborhood.
q13fox.com
3 cars, motorcycle involved in deadly crash in Snohomish County
SULTAN, Wash. - A portion of State Route 2 in Snohomish County was shut down following a deadly multi-vehicle crash. According to Washington State Patrol, several vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash that occurred at milepost 19, between Sultan and Monroe. It's unclear which driver was killed...
q13fox.com
Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns
SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
KING-5
Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on SR 2 in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 62-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound State Route 2 in Snohomish County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near milepost 19 and closed the roadway between Monroe and Sultan for several hours. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP),...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
Shooting investigation underway in West Seattle
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Wednesday night in West Seattle. The shooting occurred around 10:46 p.m. near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Barton Street. Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The suspect is believed to...
q13fox.com
Man in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Washington
SEATTLE - Health officials say a 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Washington in Seattle's Leschi neighborhood. According to the Seattle Fire Department, rescue crews were called to reports of a man struggling in the water near Lakeside Ave S and S King St. He fell underwater for five minutes, when around 10 Good Samaritans jumped into the water to pull him to shore.
I-90 bridge to remain open during Blue Angels Seafair show
SEATTLE — The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, the show caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 floating bridge over Lake Washington to be open for drivers. People packed into a perfect viewing spot Thursday afternoon to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Missing Renton man found dead
RENTON, Wash. - A Renton man who was reported missing this week was found dead, police said. Renton police said 28-year-old Sheldon Brown was last seen on a black and red Trek bicycle around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, in the area of SE 192nd St and 108th Ave SE.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bus rider shot
10:47 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are arriving at 26th/Barton for a report of a person on board a Metro bus with a gunshot wound to the arm. Whether they were shot aboard the bus isn’t clear; police had been on their way to check out a report of shots heard at another location when this call came in.
Troopers investigating fatal crash involving motorcyclist, several cars near Monroe
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash with three cars on State Route 2 at milepost 19, just outside of Monroe on Wednesday night. The collision happened before 6:30 p.m., causing the highway to be blocked in both directions. The motorcyclist died at the scene.
Police ask for help searching for missing Indigenous woman from Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department is asking for help looking for a missing Indigenous woman. Taci A. D. Marson, 26, was last seen leaving her group home on the 13400 block of 89th Avenue Northeast around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. She did not return. Marson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
2-year-old ingests fentanyl pill found while playing at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting
Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
Body found near Burke-Gilman Trail was that of missing Indigenous woman, family says
SEATTLE — A body found on University of Washington's campus near the Burke-Gilman Trail was that of a 56-year-old missing Indigenous woman, her family told KING 5. Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in June. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Man Drowns While Fixing Boat In Washington Lake
Reporters say the man went underwater to fix the propeller on his boat.
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
Body found on unmarked trail near University of Washington
SEATTLE — A body of a man in his 40s was found on an unmarked trail within the Union Bay Natural Area near University of Washington's campus on Tuesday. The body appears to have been there for a day or two before being discovered, according to University of Washington police.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater man allegedly runs over skateboard, narrowly misses skater
A Tumwater man allegedly became upset at a drive-thru customer on an electric skateboard and then ran over the device, narrowly missing the skater. Douglas Daryl Nedrow Jr., 55, was arrested on July 28, a day after police received a report of a malicious mischief incident at Capitol Perks Espresso on Capitol Boulevard.
Comments / 2