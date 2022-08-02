ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

3 cars, motorcycle involved in deadly crash in Snohomish County

SULTAN, Wash. - A portion of State Route 2 in Snohomish County was shut down following a deadly multi-vehicle crash. According to Washington State Patrol, several vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash that occurred at milepost 19, between Sultan and Monroe. It's unclear which driver was killed...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns

SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting investigation underway in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Wednesday night in West Seattle. The shooting occurred around 10:46 p.m. near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Barton Street. Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The suspect is believed to...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Washington

SEATTLE - Health officials say a 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Washington in Seattle's Leschi neighborhood. According to the Seattle Fire Department, rescue crews were called to reports of a man struggling in the water near Lakeside Ave S and S King St. He fell underwater for five minutes, when around 10 Good Samaritans jumped into the water to pull him to shore.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

I-90 bridge to remain open during Blue Angels Seafair show

SEATTLE — The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, the show caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 floating bridge over Lake Washington to be open for drivers. People packed into a perfect viewing spot Thursday afternoon to...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Missing Renton man found dead

RENTON, Wash. - A Renton man who was reported missing this week was found dead, police said. Renton police said 28-year-old Sheldon Brown was last seen on a black and red Trek bicycle around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, in the area of SE 192nd St and 108th Ave SE.
RENTON, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bus rider shot

10:47 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are arriving at 26th/Barton for a report of a person on board a Metro bus with a gunshot wound to the arm. Whether they were shot aboard the bus isn’t clear; police had been on their way to check out a report of shots heard at another location when this call came in.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2-year-old ingests fentanyl pill found while playing at Tacoma park

TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
TACOMA, WA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting

Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
RENTON, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater man allegedly runs over skateboard, narrowly misses skater

A Tumwater man allegedly became upset at a drive-thru customer on an electric skateboard and then ran over the device, narrowly missing the skater. Douglas Daryl Nedrow Jr., 55, was arrested on July 28, a day after police received a report of a malicious mischief incident at Capitol Perks Espresso on Capitol Boulevard.
TUMWATER, WA

