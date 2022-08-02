SEATTLE - Health officials say a 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Washington in Seattle's Leschi neighborhood. According to the Seattle Fire Department, rescue crews were called to reports of a man struggling in the water near Lakeside Ave S and S King St. He fell underwater for five minutes, when around 10 Good Samaritans jumped into the water to pull him to shore.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO