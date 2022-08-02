Read on www.bleedinggreennation.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Derek Carr Being Bet Heavily to Lead NFL in Passing Yards and Touchdowns in 2022
NFL quarterbacks can still surprise the betting markets when they least expect it. It may seem like ages ago, but we're only a few years removed from Jameis Winston leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the only signal-caller in the league that season to throw for over 5,000 yards; leading Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
Former Buffalo Bills LB Kiko Alonso Rejoins NFL, Signs With Old Team
Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL・
Starting QB Odds: Seahawks’ Geno Smith Leads NFL’s Tightest Battle
The majority of the 32 starting quarterback jobs have been settled early in training camps across the NFL, with only four legitimate competitions still being waged. Of those, who replaces Russell Wilson under center in Seattle remains the tightest race among oddsmakers. Geno Smith, who is entering his fourth season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Browns 'just deal' with uncertainty around NFL appeal of Deshaun Watson suspension
BEREA − Monday came and went with the Browns feeling as if there was at least some idea of where the finish line stood with Deshaun Watson's personal-conduct case with the NFL. They knew the quarterback would be suspended six games due to the decision of disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. However, there...
Cowboys Camp: Odds of Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Dallas?
The Cowboys seem to be in need of a veteran presence at wide receiver, but the three-time Pro Bowler might not be the best fit.
Texans Training Camp Day 4 Observations: Nico Collins Makes Case For WR No. 1
Nico Collins' play against defensive back Steven Nelson highlights Day 4 of training camp practice for the Houston Texans.
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Drew Sample and La'el Collins
Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Chris Godwin practices after ACL injury, Tom Brady gets excused absence
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin took a major step Friday in his return from an ACL injury. Godwin, who tore his ACL in Week 15 last season, took part in his first practice with the team. The move signals Godwin has made immense progress since his ACL tear....
NBC Sports
Eagles stock up, stock down after 2nd round of training camp
The Eagles have now made it through six training camp practices and have made it to their second players day off. So it’s time for another stock watch. The last stock watch came after three practices. In that one, the stock up players were Marcus Epps, T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Dallas Goedert, Andre Chachere, Mac McCain III and Miles Sanders. The stock down players were K’Von Wallace, Devon Allen, Carson Strong, Zach Pascal and Milton Williams.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down with Titans, but claims there's 'no bad blood'
New Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown is a rich man -- signing a four-year, $100 million deal with Philly after being traded from the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown's departure from the Titans was a dramatic one, as the franchise had no plans to deal the star receiver, but things went awry in contract negotiations.
Comments / 0