The Eagles have now made it through six training camp practices and have made it to their second players day off. So it’s time for another stock watch. The last stock watch came after three practices. In that one, the stock up players were Marcus Epps, T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Dallas Goedert, Andre Chachere, Mac McCain III and Miles Sanders. The stock down players were K’Von Wallace, Devon Allen, Carson Strong, Zach Pascal and Milton Williams.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO