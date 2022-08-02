ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Derek Carr Being Bet Heavily to Lead NFL in Passing Yards and Touchdowns in 2022

NFL quarterbacks can still surprise the betting markets when they least expect it. It may seem like ages ago, but we're only a few years removed from Jameis Winston leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the only signal-caller in the league that season to throw for over 5,000 yards; leading Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
NBC Sports

Eagles stock up, stock down after 2nd round of training camp

The Eagles have now made it through six training camp practices and have made it to their second players day off. So it’s time for another stock watch. The last stock watch came after three practices. In that one, the stock up players were Marcus Epps, T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Dallas Goedert, Andre Chachere, Mac McCain III and Miles Sanders. The stock down players were K’Von Wallace, Devon Allen, Carson Strong, Zach Pascal and Milton Williams.
CBS Sports

Eagles' A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down with Titans, but claims there's 'no bad blood'

New Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown is a rich man -- signing a four-year, $100 million deal with Philly after being traded from the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown's departure from the Titans was a dramatic one, as the franchise had no plans to deal the star receiver, but things went awry in contract negotiations.
