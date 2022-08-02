Art classes help at-risk youth in Chattanooga 'paint' a bright future

Read on newschannel9.com
wutc.org
Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack - At Home At The Bessie
Earlier this summer, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center here in downtown Chattanooga opened its latest exhibit. “Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack” shares the stories of this city’s African-American music makers: the contributions they made across genres and styles, the struggles they endured and the changes they shaped across the generations up to today.
WTVC
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga State All Inclusive Registration Resort Day Set For This Saturday
Chattanooga State’s popular Registration Resort Day has returned for a second year scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway, here in Chattanooga. Dr. Kisha Thomas, director of Recruiting, pointed out that the all-inclusive day combines fun, activities, music,...
WTVC
Gallery: Chattanooga woman celebrates her 100th birthday in style
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Her big day is Saturday, but her friends decided to start the centenary celebration for Chattanooga resident Charlotte Burgner on Friday:. Burgner has lived through 18 U.S presidents and lived through a Great Depression and World War II. In the 1950s, she lived with her military...
WTVC
Sunday Funday this weekend at Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Everette Parker talks about his wonderful sauce, E and G Brands BBQ Sauce, and how it is Sunday Funday this weekend at Chattanooga Market!
WDEF
From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
eastridgenewsonline.com
The First Friday of the Month is Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga
The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?” The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
WTVC
Covid Boosters
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Bhagy Navalkele talks about how COVID cases are climbing again, but booster rates across the country are not. Despite the additional layer of defense boosters provide against severe illness and death, many people have been slow to get the extra protection. The good news is any vaccinated person age five years or older is now eligible to get boosted. Boosters can also extend protection from the virus including from variants that may be more contagious or cause more severe illness.
WDEF
Wamps, Graham, Mott and Judge Webb highlight local election stories
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On a night with many political suspicions confirmed by the voters of Hamilton County, we did see one upset and one amazing close race. But the big story is the Wamp family in Hamilton County politics. Both the son and daughter of former Congressman Zach Wamp...
chattanoogacw.com
New sheriff in town: Austin Garrett now wears the star in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After Sheriff Jim Hammond served Hamilton County for over a decade, his second in command Chief Deputy Austin Garrett will be taking over. NewsChannel 9's Bryanna Idzior spoke with Garrett Thursday night. Garrett ran unopposed, but when we spoke with him tonight, he says he’s honored...
WTVC
AJD Plumbing offers financing, 24-hour emergency service and free estimates
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — AJD Plumbing is a family and locally owned and operated plumbing business serving Walker and Catoosa, Ga. counties and Hamilton, Bradley, and Polk, Tenn. counties. They offer financing, 24-hour emergency service and free estimates. All their work is warrantied. Stay connected with AJD Plumbing. (423) 436-5658.
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Intros Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga
The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will present the two-day Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga on October 12-14, as part of its third annual event on October 14-16. The Rally is open to classic and sports cars. The Festival will also include competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on...
thedunlap-tribune.com
Smith named Griffith principal
An educator with extensive classroom and leadership experience, new Griffith Elementary School Principal Stephanie Powell Smith says she wants to make a difference in the lives of children. “I love the (Sequatchie) Valley,” said Smith, a 1992 graduate of Whitwell High School. “I want to give back.”. For...
WTVC
Wamp siblings win; Youngest-ever Hamilton Co. Mayor, first female Hamilton Co. D.A.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An entire family brimming with ear-to-ear smiles, the Wamps took home historic victories Thursday night. Voters chose Weston Wamp to be Hamilton County's newest mayor, the youngest person to hold the office. Coty Wamp likewise made history, becoming Hamilton County's first female district attorney. Additionally,...
Cleveland, August 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cumberland County High School football team will have a game with Walker Valley High School on August 04, 2022, 15:30:00. Cumberland County High SchoolWalker Valley High School.
WTVC
'Where's the money coming from?' Commissioners pass Lookout stadium plan with concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s one of the first things you see as you drive into Chattanooga and today, it’s one step closer to getting a multi-million dollar overhaul. Some concerns still remain about the plan to build a new Lookouts stadium as the Hamilton County Commission moves it forward on Wednesday.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Tuesday, August 2nd
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 31, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., deputies from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buchanan Road. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the area. A second call came in from a male claiming to be a victim of the shooting. The victim stated he and his child fled the scene and deputies made contact with them at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
mymix1041.com
Local News for Thursday, August 4th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Today is Election Day in Bradley County as well as statewide, for the state and federal primary and county general election. Polls are open today from 8AM to 8PM, at the 17 Bradley County precincts. For those who did not vote early, you will need to make sure you vote today, at your assigned polling location.
chattanoogapulse.com
The Nightfall Concert Series Finds Its Groove This Friday With Neo Soul And Funk
Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 5, with the neo soul groove of Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, preceded by Mon Rovia. After growing up singing in the church choir, and cultivating her dynamic voice and performance skills in cover...
