California’s Top 50 high school football teams: No. 34 Central Catholic embarks on perhaps state's toughest road

From an enrollment base of 380 and a roster of 32, the Raiders to take on nation's No. 1 team St. John Bosco, NorCal powers Serra, St. Francis.

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Central Catholic Raiders from Modesto of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section, the No. 34 team in our countdown.

HEAD COACH

Roger Canepa

15th season at Central Catholic, 29th overall previous stints at Sonora (four seasons) and Calaveras (10)

Overall record at Central Catholic: 157-36

Titles at Central Catholic: SJS 5, CIF State 4

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 13-2

League record: 6-0 Valley Oak League

Points scored/allowed: 586/318

Won SJS D2 title 43-22 over Monterey Trail; Won NorCal 2-AA title, 44-41 over Bullard; Lost CIF State 2-AA title to Mater Dei Catholic, 34-25

2022 SCHEDULE

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Aug. 19 at Merced

Aug. 26 at St. Francis-Mountain View

Sept. 2 vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton

Sept. 10 at Serra-San Mateo, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 at St. John Bosco-Bellflower

Sept. 30 vs. East Union

Oct. 7 at Kimball

Oct. 14 vs. Oakdale

Oct. 21 at Manteca

Oct. 28 vs. Sierra

RETURNING STARTERS

4 on offense

7 on defense

IMPACT PLAYERS GRADUATED

RB/LB Alden Taylor (2,128 yards rushing, 38 touchdowns, 15 games)

RB/MLB Julian Lopez (1,387 yards rushing, 19 TDs, 12 games)

WR/DB Nolan Croasdale (32 catches, 595 yards, 5 TDs, 13 games)

OL/DL Jericho Machado (64 tackles, 8.5 sacks)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB Tyler Wentworth — Jr. — 6-5, 200

2021 stats: Completed 89-of-163, 1,537 yards, 12 TDs

Coach talk: “ He’s been taking snaps since he was a freshman. Great leader. Guys respond to him.”

C/NG Roman Foumai — Sr. — 6-2, 400

2021 stats: 27 tackles in nine games

Coach talk: “He’s the real deal. Great feet and very aggressive. He’s lost 40 pounds since last season and the kid can really move.”

WR/S Brooklyn Cheek — Jr. — 6-2, 180

Recruiting: Ranked the No. 50 junior in the state, according to 247sports

Coach talk: “He’s one of four returners who either started or played a lot in our secondary. It’s probably the strength of our team.”

TE/OLB Mario Savala III — Sr. — 6-4, 250

2021 stats: 49 tackles, eight pass deflections, 3 catches, three TDs

OT Troy Leota — Sr. — 6-2, 395

Leota and Roman tip the scales for the Raiders’ run-heavy pro style, power I attack.

OL/DL Anthony Jimenez — 6-1, 265

One of eight offensive linemen Canepa feels good about to create holes for the back-by-committee attack. Other OL include Maisarra Matautia , Fateh Singh , Bryce Wilkinson and Mateo Bravo .

RB/DB Jaelen Nicholas — Sr. — 5-11, 190

With Taylor and Lopez graduated — more than 3,500 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns — Nicholas will lead a rush-by-committee approach. He accounted for more than 200 yards of offense last season. Others who will contribute are T yler Jacklich (6-2, 195), Hunter Goudeau (6-0, 180) and Tiago Armstrong (6-0, 190).

LB Chris Early — Jr. — 5-11, 195

Another good group by committee that includes Goudeau, Armstrong and Josh Robertson, all juniors.

QB Joseph Salacup — Jr. — 5-11, 170

Coach said: “As good as we feel about Tyler, it’s great to know we have two excellent quarterbacks in the mix.”

K/P Anthony Wildenberg

2021 stats: Made 65 extra points, 5-of-7 field goals and scored 80 points.

REGULAR-SEASON GAME(S) OF THE YEAR

Where to start? Canepa and the Raiders have always taken on all-comers, but this program— drawing from a scant 380 enrollment (boys and girls) — is taking on nothing but heavyweights, including national No. 1 St. John Bosco on the road Sept. 23. That’s two weeks after playing Northern California’s No. 1 ranked team, Serra of San Mateo. Two weeks before that, the Raiders travel to another Top 25 California team in St. Francis-Mountain. All three teams are massive and physical. With only 32 on the roster, the Raiders desperately need to stay healthy.

“We’ve had trouble scheduling people and so evidently has Bosco,” Canepa said. “I knew coach (Jason) Negro from coaching together at the Under Armour game. I know people think we’re crazy for doing it, but we always play good competition. It’s how we roll. We just bumped it up some this year.”

BEST-CASE REGULAR-SEASON SCENARIO

7-3

The Raiders played toe-to-toe with the West Catholic Athletic League’s third-best team Bellarmine before losing, 28-21. The Bells are ranked No. 47 in our preseason rankings. But St. Francis and Serra are absolutely gigantic up front to thwart what is normally Central Catholic’s advantage. Hard to imagine they could go on the road and win either of those. And St. John Bosco is simply on another planet in all facets. Canepa and the Raiders would gladly take 7-3 we think.

MOST REALISTIC SCENARIO

6-4

Those three games alone will take out much physically. The Bosco game is nearly 400 miles South. The rest of Central Catholic’s nonleague schedule is tough with St. Mary’s and Merced. If things aren’t challenging enough, after winning the SJS D2 title last season, the Raiders will be moved up to Division 1 for the first time. That could mean a date with Folsom, which is a Top 10 California team annually.

COACH SAID

When asked how in the world the Raiders have maintained such a high level with such a small enrollment and small rosters, Canepa said: “We just do what we do. We embrace all the winning and all the pressure that comes with it and simply try to get better every day, every week, every season.

“Our strengths this season is we have two really good quarterbacks, good skill guys and we’re deep on the line. We’ve got to stay healthy. We have four kids who transferred in who won’t be able to play until Week 5. That should help. We’ll see how much. With the schedule we have this season, we’ll need all of our guys to step up.”

--Roger Canepa