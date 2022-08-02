Read on www.theunionstar.com
WSLS
AEP warns of rising water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams
ROANOKE, Va. – As the weather gets nice and you hit the water with your family or friends, Appalachian Power wants you to keep safety top of mind. Starting Wednesday, water downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly, creating a potentially dangerous situation for visitors, according to officials.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer fire cleared on I-81N near exit 140 in Roanoke Co.
UPDATE 4:53 a.m. (8/5/22): VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire has been cleared in Roanoke County, allowing crews to reopen all northbound lanes on I-81. — ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers can expect several miles of delays due to a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 North in Roanoke County. The...
WSLS
Heads up: Stormy pattern sets up at times Friday, the weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a stalled front to our west that, teamed up with our heat and humidity, will lead to the daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Any storms that develop will be slow-moving, meaning there’s the chance for localized flash flooding. We start...
WDBJ7.com
Two beagles in Franklin Co. blazed a trail for thousands more
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - With their noses leading the way, two beagles took off across the yard, exploring almost every blade of grass. And while the dogs appeared right at home, they didn’t start out in the Franklin County countryside. “This is Daisy, which we got in 2020...
WSET
Hot pattern, keeping above normal temperatures in Virginia through the start of fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — August is on track to be a hot one. No surprises there! The long-range patterns in the forecast will keep above normal temperatures and rain into the start of fall. Lynchburg is on track to have more 90-degree days than last year as we progress...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Danville, Pittsylvania by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Danville; Pittsylvania THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN CASWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF DANVILLE WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
WSET
How Virginia's gas prices compare to the rest of the U.S.
(WSET) — Gas prices in the state of Virginia have been dropping over the last month and we rank right in the middle when compared to the rest of the US. The state average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since April. In Lynchburg, prices average...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Parkway over Roanoke River Bridge reopens
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened. Leesa Sutton Brandon with the National Park Service say the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened Monday afternoon. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at the end of...
wallstreetwindow.com
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
theunionstar.com
Campbell County 4-H members enjoy summer camp
Campbell County and Lynchburg 4-H held their 4-H Summer Camp jointly this year. The venue was Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center in Appomattox County, and the dates were July 17-21. Camp included all sorts of activities for the participants, including swimming, canoeing, fishing, archery, climbing, challenge course, crafts, theatre, leatherworking,...
wvtf.org
Census Bureau report shows Lexington is the youngest place in the country
A new report from the US Census Bureau shows Lexington now has the youngest median age in the country, at just over 22, and Radford and Lynchburg aren’t far behind. In a report for Cardinal News, editor Dwayne Yancey, who confesses to being a ‘demographic nerd’, also looked at the country’s largest age gap between Virginia’s youngest locality, and its oldest.
WSET
Bedford County community is on alert for a dumpster diving bear
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure — in this case, one bears treasure is found in Huddleston, Virginia. People who live in a Bedford County community are on alert for a dumpster diving Bear. “It’s just dangerous. It’s so dangerous....
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share COVID update
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will be holding a conference on Tuesday to provide a public health update. Dr. Cynthia Morrow will provide the update at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Morrow will provide a COVID-19 update and share other information surrounding public health topics.
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
WDBJ7.com
City of Danville retakes ownership of welcome center
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many years, the City of Danville owned its welcome center. But in 2008, the ownership was transferred over to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, while the city continued to oversee its everyday operations. “For some reason, nobody is really clear why, the city transferred ownership of...
WDBJ7.com
Glade Hill road closed due to emergency maintenance
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 834 (Brooks Mill Road) is down to one lane with emergency road work being carried out. “The bank gave way,” according to the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department. The work is between Simmons Creek and Timber Ridge Road.
WSLS
Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia
National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
WDBJ7.com
COVID cases remain high but steady in Roanoke region
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID cases in the Roanoke region are high but holding steady. It’s something Dr. Cynthia Morrow of the Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts is watching closely, along with Monkeypox and Hepatitis A cases. She addressed all three illnesses during a briefing Tuesday morning. Here’s what...
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
visitfarmville.com
Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia
Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
