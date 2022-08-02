National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.

