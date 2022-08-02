Madonna says Broadway musical about Michael Jackson brought her to tears

Good news or bad news, depending on who you are—Kete is officially no more. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up and decided to be friends after an extremely public nine-month romance, sources close to the couple told E! News. The pair met and shared their first kiss when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October, and later, she hit up the comedian for some “BDE action,” Kardashian said on a podcast in April. However, the couple had been doing long distance recently, and sources said they’re just not able to keep up their relationship with their demanding schedules. With Davidson in Australia filming the movie Wizards! and Kardashian taking care of her four kids she shares with Kanye West in Los Angeles, sources said it has “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” but they have “a lot of love and respect for each other.”Read it at E! News

