Madonna says Broadway musical about Michael Jackson brought her to tears

Beyonce Collaborates With Madonna On Surprise ‘Break My Soul: The Queens Remix’
Beyonce, 40, shocked fans on August 5, by releasing a special edition remix of her smash hit single “Break My Soul” featuring the legendary pop singer Madonna, 63. The track is officially titled “Break My Soul: The Queens Remix” and can only be purchased via Beyonce’s official website — as of publishing time, the song has not emerged on any streaming platforms. The song marks the pop queens’ first ever collaboration together, already making music history.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
John Leguizamo Outraged On James Franco Casting As Fidel Castro: “He Ain’t Latino!”
Click here to read the full article. John Leguizamo thinks the casting of James Franco as Cuban revolution leader Fidel Castro is no bueno. That’s “no good,” for those of you who aren’t Latino. Like Franco. Deadline exclusively broke the news earlier this week that Franco, 44, will be playing Castro in the indie film Alina of Cuba. That spawned an Instagram eruption today from Lequizamo, who ranted against having a non-Latino actor in the role. “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F’d up! Plus...
Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split - media reports
LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday.
It’s Official: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Call It Quits
Good news or bad news, depending on who you are—Kete is officially no more. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up and decided to be friends after an extremely public nine-month romance, sources close to the couple told E! News. The pair met and shared their first kiss when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October, and later, she hit up the comedian for some “BDE action,” Kardashian said on a podcast in April. However, the couple had been doing long distance recently, and sources said they’re just not able to keep up their relationship with their demanding schedules. With Davidson in Australia filming the movie Wizards! and Kardashian taking care of her four kids she shares with Kanye West in Los Angeles, sources said it has “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” but they have “a lot of love and respect for each other.”Read it at E! News
