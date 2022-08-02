Click here to read the full article. FX has ordered The Veil, a new limited series thriller for Hulu from Steven Knight and starring Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale). The series will be written and executive produced by Knight alongside PatMa Productions’ Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler, and Moss with Lindsey McManus under their Love & Squalor Pictures banner. The Veil will be produced by FX Productions. The thriller explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO