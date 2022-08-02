Read on www.vitalthrills.com
‘Plan B’ Series Announces Additional Cast For CBC Time-Travel Drama
Click here to read the full article. François Arnaud (Surface, Midnight Texas), Joshua Close (Monica, Fargo) and Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) will be joining the CBC original drama series Plan B, set for a winter 2023 debut. The series stars Patrick J. Adams as Philip (Suits, The Right Stuff) and Karine Vanasse as Evelyn (Cardinal, Revenge). Adams is best known for playing college dropout turned lawyer Mike Ross in USA Network’s Suits between 2011 and 2019, a role that garnered him a Screen Actors Guild nomination. He recently made his Broadway debut in Richard Greenberg’s Tony-nominated revival of Take Me Out and starred as original Mercury 7 astronaut John Glenn in National Geographic’s first scripted series for Disney+, The...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
digitalspy.com
Law & Order spinoff casts Arrow star in major role
Arrow alum Rick Gonzalez is officially joining the NBC Law & Order spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. Gonzalez, who played Rene Ramirez AKA Wild Dog in Arrow, is joining the upcoming third season of NBC's police drama. Gonzalez will play an NYPD detective assigned to the Organized Crime unit, according to Deadline.
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
Big Sky Season 3: MacGyver, Blindspot Alums Among 5 New Cast Additions
Click here to read the full article. Big Sky country is about to get a little less spacious: The ABC drama has added five actors to its cast for the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Deadline. The five additions, all in recurring roles, center on Reba McEntire’s newly introduced backwoods outfitter Sunny Brick and an ill-fated wilderness trip she leads. Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver, The 100) will play tech executive Avery, who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Sunny’s excursion. Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), meanwhile, will play Sunny’s son Cormac, who helps lead his...
Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ Movie A Go At Prime Video As Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen Among Those Joining Cast
Click here to read the full article. Prime Video’s new reimagining of the 1989 classic Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal is gearing up as it has set Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery to join the cast. Doug Liman is directing from a script written by Anthony Bagarozzi & Charles Mondry. Joel Silver is producing for his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter, and Aaron Auch will serve as executive producers. “Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it...
‘Heathers: The Musical’ To Premiere on the Roku Channel (TV News Roundup)
Click here to read the full article. Roku is set to release a live capture of the West End stage show “Heathers: The Musical” as a Roku Original special on the Roku Channel. The special will be available to stream in the U.S. on Friday, Sept. 16. Based on the 1989 cult classic film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, the musical adaptation follows Westerberg High student Veronica Sawyer, the beautiful yet cruel Heathers, and mysterious rebel Jason “J.D.” Dean. Ailsa Davidson (Veronica), Simon Gordon (J.D.), Maddison Firth (Heather Chandler), Vivian Panka (Heather Duke) and Teleri Hughes (Heather McNamara) star in...
ComicBook
Chris Rock's Everybody Still Hates Chris Animated Series to Air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock's acclaimed autobiographical TV series Everybody Hates Chris is officially making a comeback: MTV Entertainment has put in a straight-to-series order for Everybody Still Hates Chris, an animated reimagining of the original Everybody Hates Chris series. Everybody Still Hates Chris will reportedly be available on both Paramount+ streaming and the Comedy Central broadcast network; Chris Rock will once again serve as narrator for the series, and the animated show will once again focus on Rock in his younger year growing up in Brooklyn, NYC, in the late 1980s.
tvinsider.com
Neil Patrick Harris & ‘Uncoupled’ Cast Break Down Their Netflix Rom-Com (VIDEO)
No offense to all the Carries and Charlottes out there, but Uncoupled is so very much the 40-plus New York rom-com confection that And Just Like That.. was supposed to be. And don’t worry, no Samanthas were harmed in the making of it. The frothy, frisky fun centers on...
Nathan Min Comedy ‘Mason’ From ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Team & Steven Yeun Gets Showtime Pilot Order
Click here to read the full article. Showtime has given a green light to half-hour comedy pilot Mason, from comedian Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks To You), who also stars, Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), the team behind the box-office hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once, Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari) and A24. Created, executive produced and starring Min in the title role, Mason is a surrealist comedy based on Min’s real-life experiences. It revolves around a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as “Mason,” seeking connection in a loud world. Min executive produces with Scheinert and Kwan, who will direct, and...
Tony-Winner Annaleigh Ashford Joins Sarah Paulson In Searchlight Horror Thriller ‘Dust’
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Annaleigh Ashford is set to co-star opposite Sarah Paulson in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming horror thriller Dust. Will Joines and Karrie Crouse are directing the pic, which was penned by Crouse. The film will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced. Principal photography is set to commence late August. Paulson is also exec producing. The film follows a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family. Alix Madigan...
‘The Driver’: Skeet Ulrich Joins Giancarlo Esposito In AMC Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Skeet Ulrich is set as a lead opposite Giancarlo Esposito in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Vince, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh), a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports. Ulrich will play Colin, an old acquaintance of...
Elisabeth Moss Set To Star In Steven Knight’s ‘The Veil’ Limited Series Ordered By FX For Hulu
Click here to read the full article. FX has ordered The Veil, a new limited series thriller for Hulu from Steven Knight and starring Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale). The series will be written and executive produced by Knight alongside PatMa Productions’ Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler, and Moss with Lindsey McManus under their Love & Squalor Pictures banner. The Veil will be produced by FX Productions. The thriller explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it...
Billboard
Selena Gomez to Produce ‘Working Girl’ Reboot
It is unclear if Gomez would also star in the project, which is eyeing a release on Hulu. Selena Gomez and 20th Century Studios are partnering for a reboot of Working Girl. Gomez is in talks to produce a remake of the 1988 comedy that starred Melanie Griffith as a Long Island woman who secretly takes over her boss’ job while she recovers from a broken leg. Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver also starred in the original film, which was directed by Mike Nichols and was a massive success, earning Oscar nominations and an impressive $100 million box office haul.
Essence
HBO Max To Cease Producing Scripted Series
The fate of shows like 'Rap Sh!t', 'Love Life', 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin', and more hangs in the balance as the streamer scraps Max Originals programming. With news of HBO Max’s big merger with Discovery + has come uncertainty for many shows and creators as the company pivots in a new direction.
Rosanna Arquette Joins Season 3 Of ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ As Recurring
Click here to read the full article. Rosanna Arquette has joined the third season of ABC’s Big Sky in a key recurring role opposite Katheryn Winnick. Arquette will play Virginia ‘Gigi’ Cessna, Jenny’s (Winnick) charismatic, fast-talking mother. She’s a world-class scam artist who used childhood Jenny in her grifts, much to present-day Jenny’s resentment. Gigi has an uncanny ability to charm her way into people’s lives and then disappear without a trace. When she returns to Helena to pull her latest con, Jenny catches onto her and mother-daughter must work through their difficult relationship. In Season 3, titled ‘Deadly Trails’, private detective...
Collider
Rebel Wilson to Star in Tennis Comedy 'Double Fault' at Paramount
Paramount Pictures is developing a tennis comedy film, titled Double Fault through their Players label, with Rebel Wilson, known for her comedic roles in films such as Pitch Perfect, set to star, according to an exclusive from Variety. Brothers Jim Kehoe and Brian Kehoe, who previously wrote the 2019 comedy Blockers which starred John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz, are in talks to write the screenplay for the film.
