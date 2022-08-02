Read on www.willmarradio.com
Willmar trying for grant to improve road for industrial park project
(Willmar MN-) Another new development in the Willmar Industrial Park is in the works. On Monday The Willmar City Council approved applying for a state grant to help improve Highway 40 for Nexyst 360. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the company is looking at building a major agricultural distribution center at the site of the former Willmar Airport. Box says Nexyst is the first company interested in using the new rail spur being built in conjunction with The Willmar WYE Project...
Willmar man hurt in Friday morning motorcycle crash
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. The Willmar Police Department says at 7:13 a.m. 33-year-old Kent Underland was driving his cycle southbound on 1st Street North, near Copperleaf Senior Care, when he collided with a northbound Pontiac SUV that was turning left onto 15th Avenue Northwest. Underland was transported to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to St. Cloud with significant injuries. The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Luz Garcia, was not hurt.
Three killed in semi-SUV crash west of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.
Benson, Montevideo working on THC gummie ordinances
(Montevideo MN-) Last month The City of Willmar passed an emergency, 60-day ordinance dealing with the sale of gummies and beverages that contain THC, and are working on a licensing procedure. Two other area communities are also addressing the issue. Montevideo City Manager Robert Wolfington says they are exploring where the sale of the THC products would fit into their zoning ordinance...
Willmar police warn of internet scams
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Police Department says recently they have been contacted with questions on alleged missing children, injured animals and other Facebook postings that caused concern. In researching those postings, most appear to be Facebook "Share Scams" that originate through Marketplace or Craigslist type groups. Research shows that this is mainly done to try and alter algorithms for the original poster to show up more on other Facebook feeds. Additionally, the original poster may be able to target those that share or like the post for spam or more specific scams.
Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
Ramsey County deputy found dead in patrol car
(Arden Hills, MN) -- The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is confirming the death of Deputy Dallas Edeburn. On Monday, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office learned that Deputy Edeburn had not returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol Station in Arden Hills on Sunday. While searching the area between the Patrol Station and his home, deputies located Edeburn's vehicle and found him deceased inside. A preliminary autopsy showed no signs of injury or trauma. Deputy Edeburn served in the Sheriff's office for seven years.
Plans announced for permanent stage at Robbins Island Park
(Willmar MN-) Despite the heat and humidity there was a good crowd at Robbins Island Park in Willmar Tuesday night for the final Rockin Robbins show for 2022. In addition to hearing great music by The Fabulous Armadillos, the crowd was also treated to plans for construction of a permanent stage. James Miller of the Willmar Rotary Club addressed the audience...
Man found dead in Swift County jail cell was William Delmore
(Benson MN-) Swift County Sheriff John Holtz has released the name of an inmate who was found dead in his cell in the Swift County Jail Tuesday morning. He was 45-year-old William Delmore of Bismarck North Dakota, who was arrested for DUI by Benson Police on Monday. Holtz says an autopsy was performed by The Midwest Medical Examiner in Anoka County, and the cause and manner of death is still pending. This is still under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau Criminal Apprehension.
Man shot to death in tent in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis. Officers responded to report of gunfire Tuesday night just before 10:30 p-m and found the victim inside a tent with life-threatening injuries. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses said they heard the shots but did not see the shooter. The victim is believed to be in his 40’s.
Willmar police shooting incident suspect to stand trial November 1st
(Willmar MN-) A jury trial date of November 1st has been set for a Willmar man accused of shooting at a Willmar police officer and others July 4th. A pre-trial hearing was held in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday for 28-year-old Sebastian Arevalo who is charged with 11 felonies and one gross misdemeanor for allegedly firing several shots at a Willmar police officer and others at a residence on Southwest 3rd Street as the officer was investigating an earlier drive-by shooting. No one was hurt in the incident. Arevalo is currently being held on $750,000 unconditional bail. In court Wednesday Judge Melissa Listug set a settlement conference for October 26th and a jury trial to begin November 1st. Sebastian's brother Christian is facing accessory charges for his alleged part in the July 4th incident. and will next appear in court next Monday.
Teen accused of driving drunk and killing Willmar woman has court appearance Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man accused of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman last month has a court appearance coming up Wednesday. A "Rule 8" hearing will be held for 18-year-old Daniel Lohse before Judge Stephanie Beckman in Kandiyohi County District Court at 2:45 p.m. Lohse is charged with 4 offenses including Criminal Vehicular Homicide for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol July 24th and colliding with a car on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park, killing 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar, and injuring her passenger, 31-year-old Sergio Valador-Venzor of Belgrade.
Two suspects sought after shooting at The Mall of America
(Bloomington, MN) -- A fight inside at Mall of America escalated into gunfire Thursday afternoon, causing police to place the mall on lockdown for over an hour. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the incident started as a fight between two groups at the Nike store cash register around 4:15 P-M. One group left, but someone armed with a handgun circled back to fire at least three shots at the store before running away. Law enforcement placed Mall of America on lockdown shortly after the shots were fired, then lifted it around 5:40 P-M. Police were searching for two young adult suspects, but Hodges said no arrests had been made as of Thursday night.
Man who was shot by Willmar police has court appearance Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) A settlement conference takes place Wednesday for a Willmar man who was shot by police, and later admitted he was trying to commit suicide by cop. 56-year-old August Lafeen is charged with 6 counts of terroristic threats for an incident at a Willmar apartment building December 16th in which he is accused of threatening his probation officer, then refusing to drop a replica gun when confronted by police. Lafeen was shot and wounded in the incident. He will appear before Judge Melissa Listug for a settlement conference Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., and a jury trial is scheduled to begin next Tuesday in Kandiyohi County District Court. LeFeen remains jailed on $100,000 unconditional bail.
Man arrested after lengthy SWAT team standoff south of Dassel
(Dassel MN-) A rural Dassel man is under arrest after a lengthy standoff with police and SWAT units in Meeker County. The sheriff's Department says at 9:45 p.m. last night they arrested 31-year-old Aaron Peterson whom they say had threatened to shoot some family members. The standoff began at 5:30...
Apartment security guard shoots, kills man who was stabbing a woman
(Brooklyn Park, MN) -- An apartment security guard at a Brooklyn Park complex has shot a man to death while he was trying to stab a woman. The incident happened Monday night just before midnight. The guard says he ordered the 62-year-old man to drop the knife and he shot the suspect after he failed to comply. The dead man’s name hasn’t been released. K-M-S-P/T-V reports that authorities say it is unclear if he and the victim had a domestic relationship. Police say the licensed security guard is cooperating with their investigation.
