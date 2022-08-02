Oklahoma State Football 2022 Position Preview: Special Teams

Read on 247sports.com
BYU adds commitment from Oklahoma athlete Andrew Heinig
BYU has done an impressive job this year of finding and attracting talent who has been sought after by a bevy of different schools. Up and down the current players committed to the class of 2023 are offers from Power 5 programs and high level G5 programs. That is good news for the Cougars, but this is still a coaching staff that has proven time and time again that they don't need the validation of other coaches and other programs to know when they find a player who is worth offering a scholarship to.
Mike Gundy updates backup QB battle, wanting to play faster on offense
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy provides an update on the competition for backup quarterback between Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel, and wanting to play with more tempo on offense.
247Sports
