Preseason AP Poll Projections: Longhorns Ranked?

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 2 days ago

The Longhorns' brand and image alone usually get them into the preseason top 25 each year.

The Texas Longhorns have displayed a refreshing new edge so far this offseason, but there's still much to prove after an abysmal 5-7 record last year.

Many major offseason rankings have had Texas somewhere in the top 25, but is the country getting too ahead of itself? That remains to be seen.

247Sports revealed its preseason AP poll projections for the upcoming season Tuesday and has the Longhorns ranked at No. 15. Texas trails Big 12 teams like No. 13 Oklahoma State, No. 11 Baylor, and No. 9 Oklahoma.

Here's 247's analysis of Texas' projected placement in the preseason poll:

Buying the Texas hype? It seems the media is and that's what matters when it comes to preseason polls. This has been a momentum-building offseason for Steve Sarkisian heading into his second campaign despite last fall's five-win disappointment. The Longhorns signed five-star Ohio State quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers to pair with an already loaded offense — and he wasn't the only elite-level acquisition through the transfer portal. You know that early-September showdown against Alabama is going to pit a pair of nationally-ranked teams. The TV folks wouldn't have it any other way. It'll be interesting to see where Texas makes its debut in the AP poll this month.

The Longhorns open up the season at home vs Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 3 before welcoming Alabama to Austin the following Saturday, Sept. 10.

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

