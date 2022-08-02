Three-Star OT Tyler "Bubba" Jeffries Commits to Indiana Football
Tyler "Bubba" Jeffries became Indiana's third offensive-line commit of the 2023 class on Tuesday when the committed to Tom Allen and the Hoosiers. Jeffries is a three-star offensive tackle out of Alcoa, Tenn.
Tyler "Bubba" Jeffries committed to the Indiana football program on Tuesday, becoming the Hoosiers' and eighth player in the class of 2023.
Jeffries is a three-star offensive tackle entering his senior year at Alcoa High School in Alcoa, Tenn. At 6-foot-5, 298 pounds, Jeffries is ranked No. 737 overall and No. 64 among offensive tackles in his class, according to 247Sports.
He chose Indiana over offers from Florida State, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Memphis, among others.
Indiana coach Tom Allen said on Aug. 2 that Indiana will have a small 2023 recruiting class – between 12 and 15 player, at most – because of the high-volume of players projected to return to the team ahead of the 2023 season.
Jeffries is Indiana's third offensive lineman to commit in the class of 2023, joining fellow three-star recruits Austin Barrett and William Larkins. Barrett committed to Indiana out of Saint Charles, Ill. on July 29, and he is the No. 838 player in his class. Larkins, a Hollywood, Fla. native, chose the Hoosiers on March 31, and he is ranked No. 1034.
Related stories on Indiana football:
- AUSTIN BARRETT COMMITS TO INDIANA: Austin Barrett, a three-star offensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Indiana football program on Friday night. Barrett is Indiana’s seventh commit for the class of 2023, joining fellow offensive lineman Williams Larkins, a three-star recruit from Hollywood, Fla. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA LANDS HIGHLY-RANKED KICKER: The Indiana football program gained the commitment of five-star kicker Nicolas Radicic on Monday. Radicic is rated as the No. 3 kicker in the class of 2023 out of Coppell High School in Texas. CLICK HERE
- THREE-STAR DB TRAVON WEST CHOOSES INDIANA: The Indiana football program picked up its second commitment of the week as Travon West, a three-star defensive back from South Carolina, chose to play for head coach Tom Allen. West is rated as the No. 1013 player in the class of 2023. CLICK HERE
Comments / 0